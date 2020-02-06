Advertisement





| 1 min read | from St. Joseph Health Systems Chelsea |

Dr. Nabeel R. Obeid

St. Joseph Mercy Health Systems Chelsea/Michigan Medicine offers a variety of services and specialties to area residents. The medical staff includes physical, mental, and spiritual healers.

Meet Nabeel R. Obeid, MD, FACS, Minimally-Invasive and Bariatric Surgeon

Who are you?

My name is Nabeel Obeid. I am a minimally-invasive and bariatric surgeon at Michigan Medicine and practice full-time at St. Joseph Mercy Chelsea. I grew up in metro Detroit and currently live in Ann Arbor with my wife of 10 years and two beautiful young children. I love spending time with my family and am an avid Michigan football fan. Go Blue!

Advertisement

What made you want to pursue a profession in health care?

Growing up, my greatest role model was my father. He was a surgeon and his passion for helping others and treating illness was contagious. I enjoyed studying science, anatomy, and it became clear that I shared a similar passion. I enjoy working with my hands and solving problems, which is why a career as a surgeon is very rewarding.

Where did you attend school and receive your training?

I received my Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Michigan. I attended the University of Michigan Medical School for my medical training, followed by general surgery residency training at New York University Medical Center. My fellowship subspecialty training was in minimally-invasive and bariatric surgery at Stony Brook University Medical Center.

What sort of patients do you treat?

I treat patients with obesity, which is a chronic medical condition and is associated with many medical problems. Bariatric surgery is a metabolic surgery that helps with weight loss but also helps to improve or even cure conditions such as diabetes, high blood pressure, sleep apnea, and acid reflux among many others.

Why did you choose bariatric surgery as your area of focus and what’s the best part of your job?

A career as a bariatric surgeon is incredibly fulfilling. The surgical treatment is extremely effective and helps people reach personal goals such as improving their health, losing excess weight, and improving their overall quality of life. The best part of my job is seeing how happy, energized and empowered my patients are following surgery. They leave my office with a new, more positive outlook on life.