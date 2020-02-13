Advertisement





by Lonnie Huhman, lhuhman@thesuntimesnews.com

The construction of the luxury condominiums and retail/commercial units at 150 Jeffords Street is coming to an end and the next phase for this downtown Dexter project is right around the corner.

The four-story, 22-unit mixed-used luxury condo building overlooking Mill Creek is set to officially open its doors.

“Things are going great!” said Guenther Homes spokesman Brian Brickley when asked how things are going at the project that has been under construction over the past year or so.

“We will have our first residents on the second floor moving in this month!” Brickley said. “The progress is moving along and we are very excited to have people move in and enjoy the view and condo living in downtown Dexter. This has been a great project to work on and we are excited for what the future holds for building more in the Dexter area.”

Guenther Homes describes 150 Jeffords this way on its website: “Experience the City in a luxury residence with the perfect blend of location and convenience. It’s not often that an opportunity to live in a vibrant small city presents itself, and even more rare that the opportunity combines all that 150 Jeffords has to offer. Spectacular condos with open floor plans and breathtaking views. Steps away from restaurants, shopping, border to border trail, and Mill Creek Park on the river, creating nature’s perfect backdrop.”

The condos, one and two bedroom units, range in price from the $335,000s to $671,000s. The square feet range from 1,185 to 2,380. Below the three floors of residential is first-floor commercial/retail spaces and parking.

Brickley said they have six units left to sell out of the 22 condos.



As far as any hints as to the potential tenants for the commercial space, he said, “We have had a few nibbles, but nothing yet.”

Guenther won’t be having an open house for the whole building, but Brickley said they will have one for the second and third floor where there are still units available. He said this will happen probably at the end of March.

Brickley said the residents and Guenther are excited about seeing construction work through and the next steps taken.

“It’s a great addition to downtown Dexter and our residents are very excited to be able to walk everywhere and use the Mill Creek walking paths,” he said.