January 08, 2025 Donate
Log in

Dexter

Congratulations Dancer’s Edge All Stars on UDA Chicagoland Victories!

Submit An Event

Advertisements

Congratulations Dancer’s Edge All Stars on UDA Chicagoland Victories!

by

Community News

Congratulations to Dancer’s Edge Junior and Senior Edge All Star teams.  Both teams attended The Universal Dance Association (UDA) Chicagoland Competition on January 4th & 5th.

The Junior Edge All Stars earned 1st Place and were Division Winners for the Junior Pom and Junior Contemporary/Lyrical categories. The Junior team will compete in their third and final UDA regional competition this coming weekend in Grand Blanc. 

Courtesy of Dancer’s Edge

The Senior Edge All Stars earned 1st Place and were Division Winners in the Senior Pom and Senior Contemporary/Lyrical categories. The Senior team will compete in their third UDA regional competition in Grand Blanc this coming weekend before heading to UDA Nationals at Disney World in March. 

Courtesy of Dancer’s Edge

The teams train at Dancer’s Edge in Dexter, MI  3115 Broad St., Dexter, Michigan.  www.DextersDancersEdge.com

Advertisements

The Sun Times News is the hub of the most useful information in Chelsea, Dexter, and Saline.

8123 Main St Suite 200 Dexter, MI 48130
+1 (734) 268-6269
Mon-Fri 8:30 AM-4:30 PM

How to Submit

Useful Links

Subscribe

©2024 The Sun Times News. All Rights Reserved. Website Design by Ebony Iris Media