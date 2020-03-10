Advertisement





| 2 min read | by Doug Marrin |

Congressman Tim Walberg visited Chelsea on March 9, 2020, for a town hall meeting at the Herbert McKune American Legion Post located on Ridge Road. Coronavirus dominated the conversation.

“I think you can tell by our signage that we anticipate some questions on coronavirus,” said Dan Kotman, Communications Director and Deputy Chief of Staff for Walberg. “The congressman will be talking about what the Federal Government has done on this issue. We’ve set up a dedicated pate on our website that has a lot of the frequently asked questions and resource links to other websites.”

The first question asked the congressman as to why there is such hysteria over coronavirus.

Advertisement

Congressman Walberg commented that other parts of the world have been hit much harder than the U.S., and parts of the country are experiencing more cases than Washtenaw County. With all the international students traveling in and out of the area, the congressman expressed surprise that there haven’t been more cases here at home.

As to the hysteria, Walberg said, “We’ve talked to the CDC and the NIH. They tell us this is a flu, and it is something different than we’ve had before. The vaccine has to be developed. The hope is that by the end of the year, there may be a vaccine available.”

One of the places where the panic has been evident is on Wall Street. Recent sell-offs have plummeted the stock market at a historical rate.

“Stock markets are dealing with it in a hysterical fashion right now,” Walberg said. “The impact that China has had on the world economy is primarily the reason we’re dealing with the stock market as it is right now. It’s another reason why our president was so right in going after China saying we ought to be making our stuff here and less in China.”

There may be hope on the horizon, however, as the weather warms up. Walberg offered these thoughts.

“For the most part, I’m encouraging people to still live a normal life as much as possible,” he told the group. “Our doctor friends in Congress, and anybody who has experience dealing with outbreaks of the flu in communities, say that when we get we get to warmer weather it will go away like other viral outbreaks.”

Another question asked if whether or not funding for research on the virus had been cut in past years. Using Chelsea Retirement Community as an example, the person asking the question went on to make the point that health care workers should be paid for sick leave and not fired.

The Congressman responded by saying that in their briefings on coronavirus this past week, lawmakers were told to inform nursing homes and care facilities that requirements for handwashing and hygienic practices will be increasing. Walberg has already made several media appearances getting the word out.

“The Federal Government is going to be stepping up their regulatory control over nursing homes,” said Walberg. “Because that again is where we’ve had the majority of our deaths so far.”

As far as preparedness goes, “You can’t be totally prepared for something you don’t know, or you don’t know when it’s going to hit,” the Congressman explained. “You can put parameters and networks in place as much as you can.”

Walberg also pointed to the Pandemic and All-Hazards Preparedness and Advancing Innovation Act which Congress passed last summer and the President signed into law. The law increases the authority of national health care leaders, authorizes interagency partnerships for preparedness of an emergency, and designates funds to be released in the event of a crisis.

“Remember, this country has more people coming to and going from all different countries in the world than almost any other country in the world,” said Walberg. “So, I mean it’s huge to think that we still have such low adjudicated, confirmed coronavirus COVID-19 cases and 21 deaths so far.”

“And all of that’s going to go up,” he added. “But the ability of our health departments, not simply in Washington, but more importantly at the local and state level have been preparing for this.”