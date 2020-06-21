Advertisement

Constance “Connie” Graves

Jackson, Michigan

Constance Marie Graves, 68, passed away June 13, 2020. She was born on October 24, 1951in Conde, South Dakota to James and Dorothy (Grimes) Klapperich.

Connie married the love of her life, Randall Graves on May 1, 1989, in Las Vegas, Nevada. Connie will be remembered for being a great mom and loving her family. She enjoyed helping people and was a very caring person. She graduated college with a master’s degree in accounting from Colorado and started her own business CMK Accounting in Michigan. Connie retired after many years but continued employment at Walmart where she truly enjoyed being with her extended family. In her spare time, she would play Pokémon Go on her phone with family and friends. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her.

Connie will be missed by her husband Randy; her sonRyann; brothers Mike, Tim, Paul, Gary and sisters Peggy and Veronica; and many nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents, a daughter Nikki, and three brothers Ted, Scott and Dale.

Connie’sfamily and friends will gather Saturday, June 27, 2020, from 11:00 am until the time of her celebration of life at 12:00 pm, all at Eineder’s Borek Jennings Funeral Home, Brooklyn Chapel (137 S. Main St., Brooklyn, MI 49230). Pastor Chuck McNeil will serve as celebrant.

Memorial contributions may be given to the family for future designation. Please leave a message of comfort for Connie’s family or sign her guestbook at www.einederfuneralhomes.com.