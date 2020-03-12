Advertisement





Here is a letter dated March 12, 2020 from Dexter Community Schools:

Dear DCS Parents and Staff,

This is the first of what may be multiple communications today and tomorrow regarding COVID-19 and Dexter Community Schools. I will include a time on each piece of information we send out. Last night, Governor Whitmer and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) provided a series of recommendations that we plan to implement immediately.

Pursuant to the Governor’s recommendation, it would be irresponsible for us to host an event with 100 or more people, especially with potentially 100 or more or who are not regularly in our buildings. Elective afterschool events will be canceled starting at 6:00 p.m. tonight. There are community and student implications regarding canceling school until given different guidance from the health department.

Advertisement

The following after school activities will still being held today, as scheduled:

• Community Education After-care and student classes will be held today. We know many parents plan for child care and we do not want to disrupt those plans at this late notice.

• We are hosting the Regional Boys Basketball Tournament tonight on behalf of MHSAA. Only 50 audience members from each team will be permitted into the game. Each school participating has been asked for a list of attendees and we will only allow those on the list to attend.

• After school practices will be held as scheduled today. We understand that canceling at this late notice creates child care and transportation issues for families.

Canceled or Postponed until after Spring Break (April 6, 2020):

• March is Reading Month activities at Anchor and Beacon Elementary Schools – Pete the Cat Night and Kindergarten Pajama Night

• Today’s Reproductive Health Community Meeting – postponed until at least April pending next steps with COVID-19 recommendations

• All Assemblies and Field Trips

• Jenkins Registration Scheduled for Monday, March 16th – an alternative registration process will be shared in the coming days

• All Orchestra Concert – March 17th – Canceled

• Band Extravaganza – April 22nd – Canceled • Young 5’s and Kindergarten Registration – March 25th and 26th – Postponed – information will be shared in the coming days

• All student travel trips scheduled to occur prior to April 6th will be Postponed – information will be shared in the coming days – this includes Orchestra to New York City, Band to Orlando, etc. We are working with the vendors to create options for families and students

• Wylie Music Concerts – postponed and possibly canceled

• Community Education Programming – Science Olympiad will still run today but stay tuned for notice of changes

• Community Ed Activities – Postponed/Canceled – notice will be provided of any changes after spring break

• DCAC Swim meet this weekend – Canceled

• Sports banquets – Canceled

• Pinewood Derby – Postponed

• Sensory Dance @ DHS – Canceled

• IB Spring Celebration – Canceled

• NHS Induction – Postponed

• NHS Spring Fling – Postponed

• Creekside Activity Night – Canceled

• Creekside Parent Information Night – Postponed

• Creekside Night at the Museum – Postponed

• PTO Meetings – Postponed

• Michigan Club Lacrosse Tournament at Al Ritt – Canceled

• We will not be hosting any Tournaments for community groups until after spring break

• After Care (still scheduled and will run until further notice)

• Preschool Still Open

We’ve also been asked about preparing for online learning if we are told to cancel school for students. Online learning for all students requires time to prepare to teach (and more importantly learn) using different pedagogy and methodology specifically for quality online learning. This will take time to create at a level that is of the quality we expect for ALL of our students. Meanwhile, a significant portion of our school district does not have broadband access available at their homes. This is a barrier we have to navigate and come up with a viable solution. In addition, we are concerned about the equity for our students without access and devices. As a school district, we do not want to create a situation where we’ve created inequities by hastily switching to online options. In addition, the Michigan Department of Education does not allow for remote learning to count as instructional time for students and we would need further guidance from MDE to move to a totally online format for all students mid-year.

Thank you for your continued support and stay tuned for further notifications as the situation continues to evolve.

Sincerely, Christopher Timmis, Ed.D. Superintendent