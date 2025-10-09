Councilmember Beth Morris Resigns from Chelsea Council

Mayor Jane Pacheco announced the resignation of Beth Morris from the Chelsea City Council at their Oct. 6 meeting, stating Morris had resigned effective Oct. 3 of this year. Her term was set to last through November 2027, and her seat on council is now vacant.

“We have an appreciation for her service, what she’s done on council, and we want to recognize that time and effort and the sacrifices that she made during her service as a city council person,” Pacheco said.

The resignation comes during a time of transition for Council, with Bill Ruddock resigning earlier this year, the Chelsea City Manager position being vacated and filled in interim, and the mayoral election approaching this November.

“During a time when it’s growing more difficult to find people willing to serve, we truly appreciate that Beth had stepped up and helped us out,” Pacheco said. “So, we’re all wishing her well and want to express our sincere appreciation for her service.”

Because Morris’s position was not up for election this fall, Pacheco stated the vacancy would be filled after the Nov. 4 election by the new Council through an appointment process. Those interested are able to send a notice of interest to the city clerk through Nov. 10.