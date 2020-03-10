Advertisement





| 2 min read | by Doug Marrin |

The Washtenaw County Commissioners unanimously voted to expand the Road Commission from three members to five at their March 4, 2020, meeting. County Commissioner Jason Maciejewski was on hand at the Dexter Forum to field questions and comments.

“As you may know, we have been examining the structure of how we maintain our roads through the Road Commission,” Jason told the Forum. “We started that process in October.”

Jason explained the Commissioners considered leaving the Road Commission as it currently is – a separate governmental body – or change it by bringing it under the direct control of the County Commissioners. After conducting public hearings and listening sessions on the subject, there was not much support for bringing the Road Commission under the direct control of the County Commissioners.

Advertisement

“But we did expand the number of road commissioners from three to five,” Jason said. “Five is the maximum number allowed by state statute. Out of all the possible changes that could have been made, this is the one the vast majority of people agreed would be a good idea.”

There is a 30 day application period for people interested in becoming a road commissioner to apply. Once the details have been worked out, it will be posted on the County’s website.

There has been a Memorandum of Understanding drawn up between the County Commissioners and the Road Commission. The agreement addresses such things as transparency of meetings and holding joint meetings between the two groups.

When asked what the reason was for the increase, Jason replied, “One thing which I have seen in the past with three members is that you then have a quorum of two.”

A quorum is the minimum number of members of a structured group necessary to conduct the business of that group.

This presents a challenge for the Road Commission when two Commissioners attend the same event. Jason used SEMCOG (Southeast Michigan Council of Governments) as an example where transportation often dominates the meetings. With two road commissioners in the conversation, policy could be formed outside of their regular meetings to do so.

The addition of two commissioners increases administrative costs by about $30,000 a year.

The point was also made that Washtenaw County Board meetings are webcast live and then archived online on the County’s website for anyone who may be interested in the discussions and process.

Another observation raised during the Forum discussion was that the current three-member Road Commission all seems to be Democrats. There was concern that further appointments will be along party lines.

Jason explained that when the 30-day window for application is posted by the county, any Washtenaw County resident can apply. The County Commission Chairperson will then review the applications without knowing the names. Names will not be revealed until recommendations are made.

As far as applicant requirements, Jason would like to see it fall along the lines of skill sets and expertise that can complement the current road commission.

“Road Commissioner Fuller is an expert in the process of building and maintaining roads,” said Jason as an example. “We don’t need another expert there. We have talked about looking for somebody who may have a background in ecology or environmental issues that deal with things like trees and herbicides.”

The County Commissioners continue to work out the details and once finalized will be posted at https://www.washtenaw.org/202/Board-of-Commissioners