Courageous Books, Courageous Woman

Anticipation is building for the opening of Dexter’s new bookstore Courageous Books. The cozy, independently owned shop is located on Main Street, occupying space previously filled by The Painted Trout. Michigan native and longtime Dexter resident Jen Stevenson is preparing to open the doors of her new store on September 27th.

“It’s been a long time daydream and a fairly long time plan, and it’s been really fun to see it finally coming to fruition. I almost can’t believe it. It’s been a lot of years in the making,” she told STN.

Stevenson was prompted to act following a devastating family loss that changed her whole perspective and says she was reminded of “the urgency of doing the things that you want to do while you’re here.”

With a cafe-like portion of the store scheduled to become operational in a few more months, Stevenson hopes her shop could become a gathering place for the Dexter area, providing more than just books. “I love the idea of having a third space where people can come and be together, spend time together, and do other interesting things with the community,” she said.

Plans include author events, story hours, writing workshops, and other activities designed to bring people together for story sharing.

In these days of rising prices and digital shopping, opening a bookstore might be considered risky but Stevenson says, “We put a lot of thought into what is contained in these walls, and we’re hoping it feels special and it’s what people in our community want–that they can come in and feel like this is a space for them.”