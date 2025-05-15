Courageous Books to Open in Dexter

Inspired by her own journey, Jen Stevenson brings Courageous Books to life as a welcoming hub for readers, coffee lovers, and community events in downtown Dexter.

Downtown Dexter is about to gain a new chapter in its story—literally, or literaturely. A new independent bookstore called Courageous Books is set to open in the former Painted Trout building, the product of years of thoughtful planning and heartfelt intention by longtime resident Jen Stevenson.

This has been a long-time dream of mine,” Stevenson says. “Ten years ago, I started daydreaming about a bookstore. About six years ago, I started thinking more seriously about it.”

Stevenson, who studied comparative literature in college and worked at Schuler Books in Ann Arbor for four years to help prepare her for her own shop, took a methodical and deliberate path toward her dream. “I’ve really taken the last few years to learn everything I can, to make sure that when the time came, I knew what I was doing and I was doing it right,” she says.

Courageous Books Owner, Jen Stevenson. Photo by Deb Shroeder.

The name Courageous Books captures the spirit of Stevenson’s own journey—one marked by confronting fear and embracing bravery. It symbolizes the resolve she found to move past hesitation and fully commit to bringing her long-held dream to life.

From her membership in the American Booksellers Association to completing a bookstore management workshop and seeking guidance from industry mentors, Stevenson left little to chance. She also paid close attention to the business side. “As much as you can be passionate about books and reading, the business part really matters,” she explains. “The book industry is very different from other industries. It’s a pretty tight window for profit.”

Courageous Books is set for the former Painted Trout spot in downtown Dexter. Photo by Doug Marrin.

The bookstore will also include a small coffee bar—something she hadn’t initially planned but decided to integrate when the right space opened. “Coffee and tea and books, just warm beverages sitting there reading—that’s just a natural thing,” she says. Stevenson is working with an architect to incorporate a modest beverage area and will receive startup help from an Ann Arbor SPARK grant.

The vision for Courageous Books goes beyond retail. Stevenson wants to foster community connection. “I want it to be a third space for our community to just be together,” she explains, expressing hopes that people of all ages will feel welcome.

Events will be central to that goal, including author visits, writing workshops, craft nights, and even high school book fairs. “I’m really enthusiastic about getting young people engaged, because I think it’s important, and I think they would like it, she adds. That engagement was already evident when the Dexter girls track team stopped for an informal visit during a recent Sip & Shop event to share excitement about the store.

Stevenson plans on opening Courageous Books early this fall.

Follow Jen’s progress on Instagram, Facebook, and CourageousBooks.Com.