| 1 min | from the State of Michigan |

LANSING – Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel issued the following statement after the Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals denied requests to rehear the cases filed by the parties challenging the constitutionality of Michigan’s Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission:

“Our democracy demands a fair process, not one that’s gamed to give those in power advantages over others,” Nessel said. “Today’s order reaffirms what the courts have already held twice—that the people’s decision in 2018 to entrust ordinary citizens, and not politicians, with the important task of drawing the district lines within which our leaders are elected, is constitutional.”

The Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals ruled in April against a preliminary injunction which would have stopped implementation of the redistricting commission. A lower court had reached the same conclusion.

The Court of Appeals today denied a request to re-hear the case before all appellate judges. Click here to view a copy of the order.