Advertisement

| 3 min read | by Lonnie Huhman, lhuhman@thesuntimesnews.com |

The Michigan Secretary of State sent out a branch alert early on July 8 stating someone had tested positive for COVID-19 that had been in the Chelsea office and the location was temporarily closing.

The alert read: The Chelsea office is closed until further notice after a person who was in the office tested positive for COVID-19. The Washtenaw County Health Department has been provided all information and will follow up with anyone they determine was at high risk of exposure.

The Sun Times News (STN) reached out to Tracy Wimmer, director of media relations for the Secretary of State of Michigan, with the following questions:

Advertisement



STN: Was it an employee?



Wimmer answered:“We don’t release the answer on your first question to respect the privacy of employees and customers.”



STN asked: Should people who visited the office be concerned?



Wimmer said: “We have strict protocols in place to prevent transmission of the virus and are not aware of transmission occurring in our offices. The county health department will contact anyone they believe is at risk.”



STN asked: What’s the projected closure time?



Wimmer said: “We have not determined a reopen date at this time. Customers with appointments will need to reschedule them or we will honor them at other offices. We will email all customers with appointments that need to be moved.”

In follow up with the Washtenaw County Health Department, its spokeswoman Susan Ringler Cerniglia told the Sun Times News that at this time the County Health Department is not sure whether or not it’s an employee or customer/patron.

She said they know of the alert post and they know its closing temporarily, but they don’t know too much beyond that, and that was as of the afternoon of July 8.

Ringler-Cerniglia did say, however, the county believes it’s not a county resident, but rather a positive case from a neighboring county.

She said the alert is not a Washtenaw County case and they are not handling the follow-up, but rather the case or cases from the Chelsea office are according to where people, who test positive, live, so it is most likely a person that was visiting the office or working there, who is from a neighboring county.

At this point, she said they are not leading the investigation.

However, she said there are a couple of important points, as far as what people should know:

If it were what they consider a high-risk exposure situation, Ringler-Cerniglia said- meaning that they know that the positive case was in close face to face contact, so greater than 10 minutes, less than 6 feet- anyone identified that way would be considered that high risk contact and they would be contacted directly.

She said, so this alert or anything that the public should be concerned about at this point appears to currently be a low risk concern.

Kind of like at this point, the virus is circulating and we know that it is circulating out in the community, and if you are out and about there is some risk for exposure.

But, Ringler-Cerniglia said, we know there are some ways to mitigate the exposure, including through face coverings, a distance of six foot and keeping one’s hands clean.

In looking at the alert post, it’s more about an effort to be transparent.

Ringler-Cerniglia said we (she said the collective we) are probably confusing the idea of transparency and notification with risk. She said so businesses and entities are trying to be very proactive and very transparent about identifying positive cases associated, but that doesn’t necessarily mean there is an increased risk.

For example, she said if she had been a visitor or patron at the SOS office and wore a mask and others did as well, and she was not in close contact with others while getting service and there were safety barriers, there’s no reason to think it was a high risk of exposure situation.

She said a heightened risk type of situation is the story out of Lansing of multiple positive cases at a bar. She said the SOS doesn’t seem to be a place where there are lots of bodies crammed together indoors and in lines with people not wearing masks, and then cases get identified.

Ringler-Cerniglia said she’s assuming the SOS is doing this to be more transparent and proactive.