Advertisement





| 30 sec read | from Henry Ford Allegiance Health |

Jackson, Michigan—Henry Ford Allegiance Health is experiencing a sizable community response to the drive-through screening center for COVID-19 and appreciate traffic support being provided by partners at Jackson Police Department to minimize disruption to Downtown Jackson.

Henry Ford Allegiance Health is requesting that anyone with symptoms of fever, dry cough and shortness of breath first call the Henry Ford MyCare Advice Line before coming to the screening center. The call line (313-874-7500) is available 24/7 and will pre-screen individuals to determine if they meet testing criteria.

This will help ensure the most appropriate individuals are getting screened while avoiding long wait times for those who do not meet current criteria set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Advertisement

The drive-through screening center will remain open seven days a week, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. to ensure appropriate community members have ample access to get screened.