Here is the update to the local congregation from the Rev. Carol A. Mader, Vicar, St. James Episcopal Church:

Dear Ones,

In light of Bishop Perry’s recent letter (copied and linked below), we are suspending worship services at St. James for the remainder of the month of March. As Dexter Schools are closed as well, all children’s activities, choir rehearsal, and Bible studies are suspended as well. With members of the congregation, I will work to provide other avenues of making worship available to you (through live-streaming or other means).



Mader told the Sun Times News through email she will be convening the leadership of the congregation ASAP to discern how they can 1) be helpful to those in increased need because of the health crisis, and 2) how they can be creative liturgically to offer worship in another mode rather than in person public worship.

“In addition to caring for those in this congregation, those are my two priorities,” she said.

Here is the letter from the Bishop of our Diocese and the Bishops of the Dioceses of Eastern and Western Michigan and the ELCA Bishops of Michigan:

Friends in Christ,

As your bishops, we care deeply for the well-being of all our people and for the communities we serve. As Christians, we are called always to love one another as God loves us, caring for the most vulnerable among us. There are many unknowns about this public health crisis, but this much is clear — social distancing is an essential part of our collective response.

Many of you may have already seen Governor Whitmer’s new advisory this morning urging people to avoid large gatherings to prevent the further spread of COVID-19. In light of this recommendation, and in awareness that many in our congregations are amongst the most vulnerable population, we encourage congregations to refrain from coming together for in-person worship for the remainder of the month of March.

As People of God, it is our moral, civic, and spiritual obligation to care for one another by taking the necessary steps to slow the spread of this virus and continue to serve our communities with generosity, hope, and joy.

For more specific recommendations, please see Bishop Perry’s letter.



O God, where hearts are fearful and constricted, grant courage and hope. Where anxiety is infectious and widening, grant peace and reassurance. Where impossibilities close every door and window, grant imagination and resistance. Where distrust twists our thinking, grant healing and illumination. Where spirits are daunted and weakened, grant soaring wings and strengthened dreams. All these things we ask in the name of Jesus Christ, our Savior and Lord. Amen.



In God’s Love,

The Rt. Rev. Dr. Bonnie A. PerryBishop, The Episcopal Diocese of Michigan

The Rev. Dr. Donald P. KreissBishop, SE Michigan Synod ELCA

The Rt. Rev. Whayne M. Hougland, Jr. Bishop, The Episcopal Dioceses of Eastern and Western Michigan

The Rt. Rev. Rayford RayBishop, The Episcopal Diocese of Northern Michigan

The Rev. Dr. Craig A. SatterleeBishop, NW Lower Michigan Synod ELCA

https://www.edomi.org/covid-19-update/

Further information about how we will reach out to one another and the vulnerable in our community will be forthcoming.



Yours in Christ,

Carol+