by Doug Marrin

Chelsea’s April 2020 police report shows a marked decrease in calls for assistance from a year ago. For April 2020, police received 155 calls for assistance compared to 365 in April of last year for a 57.5% decrease.

“Chelsea police currently have 29 open cases of which 15 are at the prosecutor’s office under review, and 14 under active investigation,” Chelsea Police Chief Ed Toth told the City Council at its May 18 meeting. “The reason for the high cases under review is that the prosecutor’s office is only reviewing ‘in custody’ cases. So, once the county prosecutor’s office opens up, then those cases will be reviewed.”

Of the 162 different kinds of calls Chelsea Police Officers respond to, only six saw an increase over a year ago. Most notably were welfare checks at eight, up from two last year. BOLs (Be On the Lookout) also increased from 13 to 19. Animal complaints and burglary alarms also increased.

There were no arrests made in April compared to five a year ago. However, arrests for the year thus far are at 16 which is up from the same time period in 2019.

There were four traffic violations in April, far below the average of 18 per month for the first three months of the year. Similarly, two tickets were written bring the year-to-date total to 47.

The complete report can be found on the City’s website.