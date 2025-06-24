CPD Weekly Police Report, June 15-21

INFORMATION: While on routine patrol, officers were dispatched to the 1600 block of Commerce Park Drive for the report of an assault and battery complaint. Upon arrival, the officer observed the reported suspect vehicle leaving the scene, and the officer stopped the vehicle. The officer made contact with the driver and the suspect, identified as a 36-year-old Jackson woman. The suspect was reported to be emotional and upset over the events that had just occurred. The suspect was asked to return to the scene and detained while further information could be gathered. The officers responded to the scene and made contact with the complainant, who stated that she had confronted the suspect about some of her job duties not being completed, and eventually, the suspect was reportedly fired. The complainant stated that is when the suspect spat at her and knocked the complainant’s phone out of her hand. The complainant stated that she feared for her safety and called 911 to report the incident. After statements were gathered, the suspect was placed under arrest for assault & battery. The case remains open pending warrant submission and review by the Washtenaw County Prosecutor’s Office to determine if charges would be authorized.