CPD Weekly Report, 1-21-25

INFORMATION: While on routine patrol, an officer stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation. The officer made contact with the driver, who was identified as a 50-year-old Adrian woman. During the course of the traffic stop, it was discovered that a neighboring law enforcement agency wanted the driver for a misdemeanor warrant. The driver was placed under arrest and subsequently turned over to the neighboring law enforcement agency.
Incident #: 25-169
Location: W. Industrial X Sibley Road
Date: January 15, 2025
Time: 2:05 pm
INFORMATION: While on routine patrol, an officer stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation. The officer approached the vehicle and made contact with the driver, who was identified as a 33-year-old Jackson man. During the course of the traffic stop, it was determined that the driver had a warrant for an unresolved traffic violation. The driver was placed under arrest and subsequently turned over to the neighboring law enforcement agency.
