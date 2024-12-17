CPD Weekly Report, 12-17-24

INFORMATION: While on routine patrol an officer was dispatched to the lobby of the Chelsea Police Department to take a malicious destruction of property complaint. Upon arrival the officer met with the complainant who stated that she had parked her vehicle in the City Municipal Lot 1 parking lot on December 3rd and when she returned to her vehicle on December 4th, the complainant discovered that an unknown suspect(s) keyed or scratched the driver’s side door and fender of the vehicle. The damage was viewed by the officer and appeared to have been done in a purposeful manner with an unknown object. The case remains open pending review of available surveillance footage of the incident and further follow-up by the investigator.