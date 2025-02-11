CPD Weekly Report, 2-11-25

INFORMATION: While on routine patrol officers responded to the lobby of the Chelsea Police Department for a walk-in fraud complaint. Upon arrival the officers made contact with the complainant and a family member regarding some recently discovered fraudulent bank transactions. The complainant stated that the incident had already been reported to her financial institution and that they were investigating. The complainant had no information on who may have made the fraudulent purchases. The complainant stated that the purchases had been made at several different retailers and appeared to have been made in California. At the time of the report there was no further information available on the identity of the suspect(s).