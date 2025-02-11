February 11, 2025

Help keep local news alive—donate to support our community reporting!Donate

Sign up
Log in

Chelsea

CPD Weekly Report, 2-11-25

Advertisements

CPD Weekly Report, 2-11-25

by

Chelsea Police Department Weekly Press Summary

Incident #: 25-383Location: 300 block of South Street
Date: February 3, 2025Time: 12:31 pm
INFORMATION: While on routine patrol officers responded to the lobby of the Chelsea Police Department for a walk-in fraud complaint. Upon arrival the officers made contact with the complainant and a family member regarding some recently discovered fraudulent bank transactions. The complainant stated that the incident had already been reported to her financial institution and that they were investigating. The complainant had no information on who may have made the fraudulent purchases. The complainant stated that the purchases had been made at several different retailers and appeared to have been made in California. At the time of the report there was no further information available on the identity of the suspect(s).
Incident #: 25-427Location: 500 block of McKinley Street
Date: February 6, 2025Time: 11:00 am
INFORMATION: While on routine patrol, officers responded to the 500 block of McKinley Street to attempt to pick up a subject on a warrant. Upon arrival, the officers were able to locate the subject, who was identified as a 25-year-old Chelsea man. The subject was placed under arrest for the bench warrant and was transported to the Washtenaw County Jail, where he would be held pending a court hearing.

Advertisements

The Sun Times News is the hub of the most useful information in Chelsea, Dexter, Milan, and Saline.

8123 Main St Suite 200 Dexter, MI 48130
+1 (734) 268-6269

How to Submit

Useful Links

Subscribe

Subscribe to our free daily newsletter to stay on top of all the local news.

©2024 The Sun Times News. All Rights Reserved. Website Design by Ebony Iris Media