CPD Weekly Report, 2-18-25

INFORMATION: While on routine patrol an officer was dispatched to the 20 block of Sycamore Drive for the report of a larceny from auto complaint. Upon arrival the officer made contact with the complainant who stated that she had recently discovered that her wallet had been taken from her vehicle between the hours of 3:00 am-5:00 am. The complainant stated that she had been alerted that there had been some recent unauthorized purchases made on a credit card. The complainant stated she went out to her vehicle to look for her wallet and discovered that the wallet had been stolen. The complainant stated that there had been some additional online transactions that had been attempted but those transactions were unsuccessful. The case remains open pending further investigation into the identity of the suspect.