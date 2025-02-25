CPD Weekly Report, 2-25-25

INFORMATION: While on routine patrol an officer was dispatched to the 300 block of Woodland Drive for the report of a fraud complaint that had been discovered earlier in the day. Upon arrival the officer met with the complainant who stated that she had been on her computer and received an e-mail from what she believed was “Norton Anti-Virus”, the e- mail stated that her subscription payment was past due. The complainant stated that she did not recognize having a subscription for this service so she made telephone contact with a male subject from the supposed company. Throughout a series of conversations with the subject, the man was able to gain access to the complainant’s computer. The complainant stated that during the course of the conversations a series of financial transactions had taken place reportedly resulting in the complainant receiving a deposit into her bank account for a large amount of money. The complainant stated that she was told that this deposit had been made in error and she was directed to withdraw that large sum of money and deposit it into a ”Special ATM”. The complainant stated that when she went to deposit the money, the ATM the suspect requested was not in service and was unable to be deposited at that time. After arriving home, the complainant thought about the situation further and decided that she had been scammed and contacted the police. Because the money had not been deposited into the ATM the suspect had requested, there had not been any financial loss at the time of the report. The complainant was advised to contact her financial institution and let them know about what had taken place and to deposit the money back into her account so that if/when the “erroneous deposit” get’s reversed that money will be in the account. Officers also suggested that the complainant have her computer examined, to ensure no malicious software had been installed onto the computer. At the time of the report there was no financial loss and the report was closed pending further information.