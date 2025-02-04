CPD Weekly Report, 2-4-25

INFORMATION: While on routine patrol, officers were dispatched to the 400 block of Lincoln Court for the report of an occupied home invasion that had reportedly occurred 5 minutes earlier. The complainant reported that the suspect had entered the residence and was “rambling and yelling.” The suspect reportedly left on foot after a short time inside the residence. Officers patrolled the area, searching for the suspect. While searching, the officers were dispatched to the 100 block of S. Main Street for the report of a male subject matching the suspect’s description. The suspect had reportedly entered a business and was agitated. The suspect began walking through the business and at some point, one of the employees approached the suspect and asked if he could help him, the suspect reportedly grabbed and shoved the employee out of the way. Officers arrived on scene and found the suspect as he exited the business and placed him under arrest. The suspect was identified as a 21-year-old Chelsea man. The case remains open pending further investigation into the incidents.
Incident #: 25-321
Location: 500 block of N. Main Street
Date: January 29, 2025
Time: 9:28 am
INFORMATION: While on routine patrol, officers responded to the 500 block of N. Main Street to attempt to pick up a subject on a warrant out of Washtenaw County. Upon arrival officers located the subject, identified as a 32-year-old Ypsilanti woman and placed her under arrest. The subject was transported and lodged at the Washtenaw County Jail.
I'm Chuck Colby, Publisher at The Sun Times News. Welcome to our upgraded website! We've streamlined our site, added new sections, and archived past articles. Your feedback is valuable as we continue to improve. Thank you for being part of our community.
Warm regards, Chuck
Advertisements
The Sun Times News is the hub of the most useful information in Chelsea, Dexter, and Saline.