CPD Weekly Report, 2-4-25

INFORMATION: While on routine patrol, officers were dispatched to the 400 block of Lincoln Court for the report of an occupied home invasion that had reportedly occurred 5 minutes earlier. The complainant reported that the suspect had entered the residence and was “rambling and yelling.” The suspect reportedly left on foot afte r a short time inside the residence. Officers patrolled the area, searching for the suspect. While searching, the officers were dispatched to the 100 block of S. Main Street for the report of a male subject matching the suspect’s description. The suspect had reportedly entered a business and was agitated. The suspect began walking through the business and at some point, one of the employees approached the suspect and asked if he could help him, the suspect reportedly grabbed and shoved the employee out of the way. Officers arrived on scene and found the suspect as he exited the business and placed him under arrest. The suspect was identified as a 21-year-old Chelsea man. The case remains open pending further investigation into the incidents.