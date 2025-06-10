June 10, 2025

Doug Marrin

ChelseaPublic Safety

CPD Weekly Report,

Incident #: 25-1987Location: 1200 block of S. Main Street
Date: June 2, 2025Time: 7:01 pm
INFORMATION: While on routine patrol, officers were dispatched to the 1200 block of S. Main Street for the report of a retail fraud in progress. Upon arrival, the officer met with the complainant outside the store, who described the suspect and stated that the suspect had been observed grabbing some plastic bags and proceeding to put merchandise that had not been paid for into the plastic bags. The officer observed the suspect bypass all points of sale and exit the building without paying for the items. The officer stopped the suspect, identified as a 56-year-old Chelsea man, and placed the suspect under arrest for retail fraud. The case remains open pending case submission and review to the Washtenaw County Prosecutor’s office to determine if charges would be authorized.
Incident #: 25-1986Location: 1200 block of S. Main Street
Date: June 2, 2025Time: 6:22 pm
INFORMATION: While on routine patrol, officers were dispatched to the 1200 block of S. Main Street for the report of a retail fraud in progress. Upon arrival, the officer made contact with the complainant and the suspect inside the manager’s office. The complainant stated that they had observed the suspect, identified as a 53-year-old Chelsea woman, placing merchandise into her purse as she shopped. The officer asked the suspect to turn over any merchandise that had not been paid for that was in her purse, and she complied. The case remains open pending case submission and review to the Washtenaw County Prosecutor’s office to determine if charges would be authorized.

