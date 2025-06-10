CPD Weekly Report,

INFORMATION: While on routine patrol, officers were dispatched to the 1200 block of S. Main Street for the report of a retail fraud in progress. Upon arrival, the officer met with the complainant outside the store, who described the suspect and stated that the suspect had been observed grabbing some plastic bags and proceeding to put merchandise that had not been paid for into the plastic bags. The officer observed the suspect bypass all points of sale and exit the building without paying for the items. The officer stopped the suspect, identified as a 56-year-old Chelsea man, and placed the suspect under arrest for retail fraud. The case remains open pending case submission and review to the Washtenaw County Prosecutor’s office to determine if charges would be authorized.