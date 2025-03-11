CPD Weekly Report, 3-11-25

INFORMATION: A walk-in complainant came into the Chelsea Police Department to make a fraud report on a business account. The complainant stated that she had received a phone call on March 7th at approximately 4:00 pm from a person representing themselves to be from a media and technology company. The suspect stated that the current promotional rate was about to expire and that a new promotional rate could be offered and a discount could be offered if the full year balance could be paid in full. The suspect went on to state that the payment would have to be paid in the form of gift cards to a nationwide retail merchant. The complainant stated that at this point the complainant became suspicious and asked to speak with a supervisor. The suspect provided a name and phone number to the supposed supervisor, however, the complainant did further research and determined that the call had in fact not been legitimate. The complainant stated that the suspect did have the account number and the complainant was unsure how they would have had access to the account number. There was no monetary loss at the time of the report and no further information on the identity of the suspect. The case was closed pending further investigative leads.