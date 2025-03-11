CPD Weekly Report, 3-11-25

|Incident #: 25-718
|Location: 1100 block of S. Main Street
|Date: March 3, 2025
|Time: 2:38 pm
|INFORMATION: While on routine patrol, an officer was dispatched to the 1100 block of S. Main Street for the report of a counterfeit complaint. Upon arrival, the officer made contact with the complainant who stated that a customer had attempted to pay with a counterfeit $100 bill which was marked “Motion Pictures Purposes” on the bill. The complainant stated that the suspect, identified as a 32-year-old Whitmore Lake man acted surprised and then opted to pay with another form of payment. The officer made contact with the suspect and interviewed him about what had taken place. The suspect stated that he believed his brother had given him the $100 bill as a joke and that he had unknowingly attempted to use it. The counterfeiting attempt had been unsuccessful and was believed to have been part of a practical joke, the case was closed.
|Incident #: 25-745
|Location: 200 block of Pierce Street
|Date: March 5, 2025
|Time: 4:44 pm
|INFORMATION: While at the station, an officer received a fraud complaint by phone. The complainant stated that he had been notified that there had been some potentially fraudulent activity. The complainant stated that the suspect(s) had reportedly sent an e-mail to his employer, representing themselves as the complainant and requesting that his banking information be changed to a different account number. The case remains open pending further investigation into the incident and the identity of the suspect(s).
|Incident #: 25-769
|Location: 100 block of N. Main Street
|Date: March 7, 2025
|Time: 7:10 pm
|INFORMATION: A walk-in complainant came into the Chelsea Police Department to make a fraud report on a business account. The complainant stated that she had received a phone call on March 7th at approximately 4:00 pm from a person representing themselves to be from a media and technology company. The suspect stated that the current promotional rate was about to expire and that a new promotional rate could be offered and a discount could be offered if the full year balance could be paid in full. The suspect went on to state that the payment would have to be paid in the form of gift cards to a nationwide retail merchant. The complainant stated that at this point the complainant became suspicious and asked to speak with a supervisor. The suspect provided a name and phone number to the supposed supervisor, however, the complainant did further research and determined that the call had in fact not been legitimate. The complainant stated that the suspect did have the account number and the complainant was unsure how they would have had access to the account number. There was no monetary loss at the time of the report and no further information on the identity of the suspect. The case was closed pending further investigative leads.