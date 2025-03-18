CPD Weekly Report, 3-18-25

INFORMATION: While on routine patrol officers were dispatched to the 1500 block of S. Main Street for a reported medical assist. Upon arrival officers made contact with a male subject who was seated in the driver’s seat of a vehicle. Officer’s made contact with the subject and requested that the subject exit the vehicle because the vehicle was smoking and suspected to be on fire or overheating. The officers reported that they observed a hypodermic needle loose inside the vehicle as well as a suspected knife that the subject was sitting on. After repeated requests to exit the vehicle, one of the officers on scene reached inside the open window to unlock the door, the subject proceeded to roll the window up onto the officers’ arm, pinning it inside the vehicle. Another officer on scene then proceeded to break the window of the vehicle, releasing the officer’s arm and removing the subject from the vehicle. The suspect was identified as a 40-year- old Jackson man and he was detained at the scene. A search of the suspect and the vehicle located suspected narcotics, drug paraphernalia, and a knife. The case remains open pending laboratory analysis of the suspected narcotics by the Michigan State Police Crime Lab and warrant submission and review by the Washtenaw County Prosecutor’s Office to determine if charges would be authorized.