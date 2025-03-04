March 04, 2025

Help keep local news alive—donate to support our community reporting!Donate

Sign up
Log in

STN Staff

Chelsea

CPD Weekly Report 3-3-25

Incident #: 25-688

Location: 200 block of W North St.

Date: February 28, 2025 Time: 3:17 pm

INFORMATION: While on routine patrol an officer was dispatched to the 200 block of W.
North Street for the report of a malicious destruction of property complaint. Upon arrival
the officer made contact with the complainant who stated that he had arrived to work at
approximately noon and parked his vehicle in the parking lot. The complainant stated that at
approximately 2:40 pm he had been notified by a co-worker that the window of his vehicle
had been broken out. The complainant stated that he went out to the vehicle and found that
his rear window had been smashed. The complainant stated that there did not appear to be
anything that had been taken from the vehicle at the time of the initial report. Officers
canvassed the area and spoke with some potential witnesses. The case was turned over to the
investigator for further follow-up.

Latest articles

Margaret Ann Oberle

STN Staff

Dexter Teacher Honored as MiSTEM STEM Integration Educator of the Year

Lonnie Huhman

UPCOMING EVENTS

[MEC id="32288" ]

The Sun Times News is the hub of the most useful information in Chelsea, Dexter, Milan, and Saline.

8123 Main St Suite 200 Dexter, MI 48130
+1 (734) 268-6269

How to Submit

Useful Links

Subscribe

Subscribe to our free daily newsletter to stay on top of all the local news.

Copyright © 2025 The Suntimes News