CPD Weekly Report 3-3-25

Incident #: 25-688

Location: 200 block of W North St.

Date: February 28, 2025 Time: 3:17 pm

INFORMATION: While on routine patrol an officer was dispatched to the 200 block of W.

North Street for the report of a malicious destruction of property complaint. Upon arrival

the officer made contact with the complainant who stated that he had arrived to work at

approximately noon and parked his vehicle in the parking lot. The complainant stated that at

approximately 2:40 pm he had been notified by a co-worker that the window of his vehicle

had been broken out. The complainant stated that he went out to the vehicle and found that

his rear window had been smashed. The complainant stated that there did not appear to be

anything that had been taken from the vehicle at the time of the initial report. Officers

canvassed the area and spoke with some potential witnesses. The case was turned over to the

investigator for further follow-up.