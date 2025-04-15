CPD Weekly Report, 4-15-25

|Incident #: 25-1168
|Location: 1000 block of S. Main Street
|Date: April 8, 2025
|Time: 4:03 pm
|INFORMATION: While on routine patrol officers responded to the 1000 block of S. Main Street for the report of a retail fraud that had just occurred. The complainant stated that a male and a female suspect had entered the business and took some tools and left the business without paying for them. The complainant stated that the male and female suspects were last seen leaving the area in a black Chevrolet Silverado truck. Throughout the course of the investigation, the suspects were identified as a 44-year-old Spring Arbor man and a 46- 46-year-old Jackson woman. The case remains open pending further investigation by the investigator and warrant review by the Washtenaw County Prosecutor’s Office to determine what charges may be authorized.
|Incident #: 25-1169
|Location: 1200 block of S. Main Street
|Date: April 8, 2025
|Time: 5:52 pm
|INFORMATION: While on routine patrol officers responded to the 1200 block of S. Main Street for the report of a retail fraud complaint. Upon arrival officers made contact with the complainant who stated that the male suspect had taken a shopping cart with a large amount of food items out of the store without paying. The complainant stated that they followed the man out of the store and witnessed the suspect walk to a vehicle, described as a red in color car with the rear window of the vehicle broken. The suspect was described in the report as a white male, approximately 50-60 years old, dark/graying short hair, wearing black framed glasses, no facial hair, wearing an Adidas jacket, black shorts, white high-rise socks, and white shoes. The case was turned over to the investigator and remains open pending further investigation into the identity of the suspect.
|Incident #: 25-1229
|Location: WB I-94-Entrance Ramp X S. Main Street
|Date: 04/12/2025
|Time: 12:39 am
|INFORMATION: While on routine patrol an officer stopped a vehicle for a routine traffic violation. Upon making contact with the driver, the officer noted that the driver’s speech was slurred, the driver’s eyes were red, droopy, and watery, and there was an odor of alcohol emitting from the driver’s person. The officer asked the driver to perform some standard field sobriety tests and the driver refused to cooperate with the questioning and tests. The officer determined that there was enough probable cause and placed the driver, identified as a 45-year-old Chelsea woman under arrest for suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol. The suspect was placed under arrest, processed on the arrest, and transported to the Washtenaw County Jail. The case remains open pending laboratory analysis by the Michigan State Police Crime Lab to determine the level of intoxication. The case will then be submitted to the Washtenaw County Prosecutor’s Office to determine what charges may be authorized.