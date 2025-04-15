CPD Weekly Report, 4-15-25

INFORMATION: While on routine patrol an officer stopped a vehicle for a routine traffic violation. Upon making contact with the driver, the officer noted that the driver’s speech was slurred, the driver’s eyes were red, droopy, and watery, and there was an odor of alcohol emitting from the driver’s person. The officer asked the driver to perform some standard field sobriety tests and the driver refused to cooperate with the questioning and tests. The officer determined that there was enough probable cause and placed the driver, identified as a 45-year-old Chelsea woman under arrest for suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol. The suspect was placed under arrest, processed on the arrest, and transported to the Washtenaw County Jail. The case remains open pending laboratory analysis by the Michigan State Police Crime Lab to determine the level of intoxication. The case will then be submitted to the Washtenaw County Prosecutor’s Office to determine what charges may be authorized.