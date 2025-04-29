CPD Weekly Report, 4-29-25

INFORMATION: While at the station, the investigator was assigned a forgery complaint by telephone. The complainant had called in stating that she had just been contacted by one of her financial institutions with which she has an account. The complainant had been notified that the suspect, identified as a 26-year-old Chelsea man, had come in and attempted to cash a check written on her account that was suspected to have been forged. The complainant stated that the financial institution suspected the check had been forged and refused to cash the check, but there had been no financial loss. At the time of the report, the complainant stated that they wished to prosecute. On April 24, 2025, two days after the initial report, the investigator followed up with the complainant, and she stated that she no longer wished to prosecute and requested that the investigation be closed.