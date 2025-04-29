CPD Weekly Report, 4-29-25

From Chelsea PD
|Incident #: 25-1381
|Location: E. Old US 12 X N. Freer Rd.
|Date: April 22, 2025
|Time: 12:50 am
|INFORMATION: While on routine patrol, an officer observed a vehicle traveling down the road with no visible taillights and no license plate on the vehicle. The officer got behind the vehicle and noticed that the vehicle had accelerated and began pulling away from the officer at a high rate of speed. The officer noted that the driver made evasive maneuvers in an attempt to get away from the officer. The officer initiated the emergency lights in an attempt to get the driver to pull over, and the driver continued east on E. Old US 12 at a high rate of speed. The officer terminated the pursuit a short time later. Through further investigation into the incident, the suspect was identified as a 26-year-old Chelsea man. The case was turned over to the investigator’s office for further investigation and follow-up. The case remains open pending warrant submission and review by the Washtenaw County Prosecutor’s Office.
|Incident #: 25-1385
|Location: 6000 block of Werkner Rd.
|Date: April 22, 2025
|Time: 10:31 am
|INFORMATION: While at the station, the investigator was assigned a forgery complaint by telephone. The complainant had called in stating that she had just been contacted by one of her financial institutions with which she has an account. The complainant had been notified that the suspect, identified as a 26-year-old Chelsea man, had come in and attempted to cash a check written on her account that was suspected to have been forged. The complainant stated that the financial institution suspected the check had been forged and refused to cash the check, but there had been no financial loss. At the time of the report, the complainant stated that they wished to prosecute. On April 24, 2025, two days after the initial report, the investigator followed up with the complainant, and she stated that she no longer wished to prosecute and requested that the investigation be closed.
|Incident #: 25-1416
|Location: 1000 block of S. Main Street
|Date: April 24, 2025
|Time: 2:15 pm
|INFORMATION: While on duty, the investigator was dispatched to the 1000 block of S. Main Street to make contact with a complainant regarding a fraud complaint. The complainant stated that several days earlier she had been online and had clicked on what she though was a “Facebook Story”, the complainant stated that a separate window had opened telling her that there was a “conflict with anti-virus software on her computer” and there was a telephone number displayed, directing her to call. The complainant proceeded to call the number, and throughout a series of events, the complainant was threatened with “jail for bank wire fraud” and directed to make several large withdrawals from several different financial institutions and deposit the money into other accounts as directed by the suspects. The case remains open pending further investigation into the identity of the suspect(s).