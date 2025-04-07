CPD Weekly Report, 4-7-25

INFORMATION: While at the Chelsea Police Department, the investigator received a walk-in complaint regarding a potential mail fraud complaint. The complainant stated that she had been out of town for an extended period of time. When she had returned home, she checked her locked mailbox and found that there were two pieces of mail that she did not recognize as hers. Upon closer inspection, it was found that there was an enhanced Michigan driver’s license and a Michigan voter ID card for an individual that the complainant did not recognize. Both pieces of identification were using the complainant’s address, a residence that had not ever had any legal occupants or residents. The suspect was identified as a 41-year-old female, using the 500 block of Elm Street address. The officer located a telephone number for the suspect and made contact with her via telephone. The suspect was questioned and stated that she had been applying for a concealed carry license and had been directed by an unnamed person to change her address. The suspect stated that she had lived at the 500 block of Elm Street address for a short time, even when confronted with the fact that the residence had been unoccupied. The case remains open pending review by the Washtenaw County Prosecutor’s Office to determine what charges would be authorized.