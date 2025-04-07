CPD Weekly Report, 4-7-25

|Incident #: 25-1064
|Location: 900 block of S. Main St.
|Date: March 31, 2025
|Time: 2:33 pm
|INFORMATION: While at the Chelsea Police Department the investigator received a telephone complaint reporting a larceny. The complainant stated he recently discovered that sometime between March 22nd and March 24th his prescriptions had been picked up by someone other than himself without his authorization. The complainant stated that he suspected his ex-girlfriend had known that the prescriptions had been refilled and had gone in and picked them up. The complainant stated that he had contacted the suspect, identified as a 36-year-old Gregory woman, and she had refused to give the medication back to him. The case remains open pending review by the Washtenaw County Prosecutor’s Office to determine if charges would be authorized.
|Incident #: 25-1065
|Location: 500 Block of Elm St.
|Date: March 31, 2025
|Time: 3:30 pm
|INFORMATION: While at the Chelsea Police Department, the investigator received a walk-in complaint regarding a potential mail fraud complaint. The complainant stated that she had been out of town for an extended period of time. When she had returned home, she checked her locked mailbox and found that there were two pieces of mail that she did not recognize as hers. Upon closer inspection, it was found that there was an enhanced Michigan driver’s license and a Michigan voter ID card for an individual that the complainant did not recognize. Both pieces of identification were using the complainant’s address, a residence that had not ever had any legal occupants or residents. The suspect was identified as a 41-year-old female, using the 500 block of Elm Street address. The officer located a telephone number for the suspect and made contact with her via telephone. The suspect was questioned and stated that she had been applying for a concealed carry license and had been directed by an unnamed person to change her address. The suspect stated that she had lived at the 500 block of Elm Street address for a short time, even when confronted with the fact that the residence had been unoccupied. The case remains open pending review by the Washtenaw County Prosecutor’s Office to determine what charges would be authorized.
|Incident #: 25-1091
|Location: 14000 block of E. Old US 12
|Date: April 2, 2025
|Time: 8:41 pm
|INFORMATION: While on routine patrol, officers responded to the 14000 block of E. Old US 12 for the report of a larceny from auto complaint. The complainant stated that he had parked his vehicle in the parking lot for a short period of time. When he returned to his vehicle, he noticed that paperwork in the vehicle had been disturbed and out of place. The complainant did an inventory check of the vehicle and stated he did not believe anything had been taken. While at the scene, an additional complainant approached the officer and stated that his vehicle had been entered as well and that a few items were missing from his vehicle. There were no signs of forced entry to the vehicle(s) and no suspect information available at the time of the report. The case was turned over to the investigator for further investigation and follow-up.