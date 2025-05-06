CPD Weekly Report, 5-6-25

INFORMATION: While at the Chelsea Police Department, the Investigator was assigned a larceny complaint over the telephone. The complainant stated that sometime between April 23rd and April 30th, an unknown suspect(s) had reportedly taken a section/piece of scaffolding that had been set up for use in the 50 block of Butternut Court. At the time of the initial report, there was no suspect information available. The case was left open pending further lead development and investigation.