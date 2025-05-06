May 06, 2025

Doug Marrin

ChelseaPublic Safety

CPD Weekly Report, 5-6-25

Chelsea Police Department Weekly Press Summary

Incident #: 25-1512Location: 50 block of Butternut Court
Date: April 30, 2025Time: 12:18 pm
INFORMATION: While at the Chelsea Police Department, the Investigator was assigned a larceny complaint over the telephone. The complainant stated that sometime between April 23rd and April 30th, an unknown suspect(s) had reportedly taken a section/piece of scaffolding that had been set up for use in the 50 block of Butternut Court. At the time of the initial report, there was no suspect information available. The case was left open pending further lead development and investigation.

