CPD Weekly Report, August 17-23

INFORMATION: While on routine patrol, officers responded to the 1200 block of S. Main Street for the report of a retail fraud. Upon arrival, the officers were met by the complainant, who had stopped and questioned the suspect. The complainant stated that the suspect, identified as a 63-year-old Manchester woman, had been observed placing items into her purse while shopping. The complainant continued observing the suspect as she purchased an item and then bypassed all other points of sale to exit the building. The complainant confronted the suspect about his suspicions, and she proceeded to pull two items out of her purse that had not been paid for. The officer conducted a more thorough search of the suspect’s possessions and located no other items that had been stolen. The suspect was placed under arrest and transported to the Chelsea Police Department for processing. The suspect was released pending warrant submission and review by the Washtenaw County Prosecutor’s Office to determine if criminal charges would be authorized.