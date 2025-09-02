CPD Weekly Report, August 24-30

INFORMATION: While on routine patrol, officers responded to the 1100 block of S. Main Street for the report of a felonious assault complaint. Upon arrival, the officer was met by the complainant, who stated that the suspect, driving a Maroon Honda Pilot, was seen driving in a hazardous manner and at a high rate of speed in the parking lot. The complainant stated that she had yelled to the driver to slow down, and the suspect proceeded to stop, exit his vehicle, and walk towards her. The complainant stated that the suspect made some threatening statements as well as some gestures which made the complainant feel as if he was armed and/or threatening her. The complainant stated that she proceeded to seek refuge in an area business until the police arrived. The complainant stated that the suspect eventually got into his vehicle and appeared to leave the area. While officers were on the scene gathering witness statements, the Chelsea Police Department received a report of a similar incident that had reportedly just occurred in the 500 block of Washington Street. Officers arrived on the scene of the second incident and met with the complainant. The complainant stated that a male subject had been driving in a hazardous manner and had followed the complainant into a parking lot in the 500 block of Washington Street. The complainant stated that he exited the vehicle and approached the suspect, who was seated in his vehicle. The complainant stated that as he approached the vehicle to find out what the problem was, the suspect made a threat directed towards the complainant and his family and then left the area. The complainants in both incidents described similar suspect and vehicle descriptions. The suspect was positively identified as a 25-year-old man from Dexter. Officers responded to the suspect’s residence and subsequently placed the suspect under arrest. The suspect denied making any threatening statements or gestures towards the complainants. The suspect was processed at the Chelsea Police Department and then transported to the Washtenaw County Jail, where he would be held pending warrant review by the Washtenaw County Prosecutor’s office.