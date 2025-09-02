CPD Weekly Report, August 24-30

|Incident #: 25-3197
|Location: 1100 block of S. Main Street
|Date: August 28, 2025
|Time: 5:11 pm
|INFORMATION: While on routine patrol, officers responded to the 1100 block of S. Main Street for the report of a felonious assault complaint. Upon arrival, the officer was met by the complainant, who stated that the suspect, driving a Maroon Honda Pilot, was seen driving in a hazardous manner and at a high rate of speed in the parking lot. The complainant stated that she had yelled to the driver to slow down, and the suspect proceeded to stop, exit his vehicle, and walk towards her. The complainant stated that the suspect made some threatening statements as well as some gestures which made the complainant feel as if he was armed and/or threatening her. The complainant stated that she proceeded to seek refuge in an area business until the police arrived. The complainant stated that the suspect eventually got into his vehicle and appeared to leave the area. While officers were on the scene gathering witness statements, the Chelsea Police Department received a report of a similar incident that had reportedly just occurred in the 500 block of Washington Street. Officers arrived on the scene of the second incident and met with the complainant. The complainant stated that a male subject had been driving in a hazardous manner and had followed the complainant into a parking lot in the 500 block of Washington Street. The complainant stated that he exited the vehicle and approached the suspect, who was seated in his vehicle. The complainant stated that as he approached the vehicle to find out what the problem was, the suspect made a threat directed towards the complainant and his family and then left the area. The complainants in both incidents described similar suspect and vehicle descriptions. The suspect was positively identified as a 25-year-old man from Dexter. Officers responded to the suspect’s residence and subsequently placed the suspect under arrest. The suspect denied making any threatening statements or gestures towards the complainants. The suspect was processed at the Chelsea Police Department and then transported to the Washtenaw County Jail, where he would be held pending warrant review by the Washtenaw County Prosecutor’s office.
|Incident #: 25-3167
|Location: 400 block of Shiloh Drive
|Date: August 26, 2025
|Time: 2:27 pm
|INFORMATION: While on routine patrol, an officer was dispatched to the 400 block of Shiloh Drive regarding a report of malicious destruction of property. Upon arrival, the officer was met by the complainant, who stated that earlier in the day, he had noticed new damage to their vehicle, which was suspected to have occurred overnight while the vehicle was parked in the driveway. The officer checked the vehicle and found 5-7 large “loops or swirls” that had gone deep into the paint. The damage did not appear to be accidental in nature and appeared to have been done intentionally. At the time of the report, there was no suspect information available.
|Incident #: 25-3148
|Location: 1600 block of S. Main Street
|Date: August 24, 2025
|Time: 4:15 pm
|INFORMATION: While on routine patrol in the 1600 block of S. Main Street, an officer observed a vehicle that appeared to have been driven off, which appeared to be an approximate five-foot ledge separating two parcels of property. The officer observed a male subject get into the vehicle and attempt to reverse up the ledge, unsuccessfully. The officer made contact with the vehicle’s driver and spoke with him about what had occurred. The officer noted that as he approached the driver, an odor of alcohol was emitting from the vehicle. The officer had the driver exit the vehicle and noted that the driver appeared to be unsteady on his feet. The officer asked the driver if he had consumed any alcohol, and the driver initially stated he had not. However, later, he told the officer that he had consumed four beers throughout the day. The officer asked the driver to perform some standard field sobriety tests and the driver complied. At the conclusion of the test, the officer determined that there was enough probable cause to place the driver, identified as a 54-year-old Huntington Woods man, under arrest for suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol. The suspect was placed under arrest and transported to the Chelsea Police Department for processing, then taken to the Washtenaw County Jail. The case remains open pending laboratory analysis by the Michigan State Police Crime Lab to determine the level of intoxication and warrant submission and review by the Washtenaw County Prosecutor’s Office.