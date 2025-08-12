August 12, 2025

CPD Weekly Report, August 3-9, 2025

Doug Marrin

Public Safety

Chelsea Police Department Weekly Press Summary

Incident #: 25-2870Location: 1200 block of S. Main Street
Date: August 4, 2025Time: 4:42 pm
INFORMATION: While on routine patrol, officers responded to the 1200 block of S. Main Street for the report of a retail fraud complaint. Upon arrival, the officers made contact with the complainant, who stated that the suspect, identified as a 59-year-old Grass Lake man, had been observed taking a bottle of over-the-counter medication and two cans of soda. The complainant stated that he observed the suspect place the items into his pocket, concealing the items from view. The complainant continued observing the suspect walking through the store, passing all points of payment, and leaving without paying for the items. The complainant made contact with the suspect outside of the store and asked him to come back in and return to the office. The suspect complied and awaited the arrival of the officers without incident. The complainant stated that they wished to pursue charges. The case remains open pending warrant submission and review by the Washtenaw County Prosecutor’s Office to determine if criminal charges would be authorized.

