CPD Weekly Report, Dec. 14-20

|Incident #: 25-4822
|Location: 1000 Block of S. Main Street
|Date: December 17, 2025
|Time: 10:02 am
|INFORMATION: While on routine patrol, officers were dispatched to the 1000 block of S. Main Street regarding a report of retail fraud that had just occurred. The complainant stated that the suspects had fled the scene in a black SUV with a Michigan dealer plate. Officers checked the area for the suspect vehicle before responding to the scene, but were unable to locate it. Upon arrival at the scene, the officer made contact with the complainant, who stated that she had been standing in the checkout aisle when she suddenly observed two male subjects with shopping carts full of merchandise running out of the store. The suspects were observed loading the stolen merchandise into the vehicle and fleeing the scene. Further investigation identified the suspects as a 47-year-old Jackson man and a 35-year-old Jackson man. The case remains open pending further investigation and warrant review by the Washtenaw County Prosecutor’s Office.
|Incident #: 25-4855
|Location: 1200 block of S. Main Street
|Date: December 19, 2025
|Time: 8:43 pm
|INFORMATION: While at the Chelsea Police Department, an officer was assigned a retail fraud complaint that was reported to have occurred on December 11, 2025. The complainant stated that he observed a group of two males and two females enter the premises and gather multiple items as they shopped. The complainant stated that as he observed the group shopping, he suspected that they may be attempting to conceal some of the merchandise, and as they were leaving, he attempted to make contact with the group, and one of the members held up what appeared to be a receipt and left the area. The complainant stated that he had not been able to review video footage of the interaction until December 19th. The complainant stated that footage showed the suspect, later identified as a 41-year-old Gregory woman, taking a bottle of liquor and not paying for the item. The case was turned over to the investigator for additional follow-up.
|Incident #: 25-4888
|Location: 1200 block of S. Main Street
|Date: December 21, 2025
|Time: 8:44 pm
|INFORMATION: While on routine patrol, officers were dispatched to the 1200 block of S. Main Street regarding a retail fraud complaint. Upon arrival, the officer made contact with the complainant, who stated that at approximately 5:30 pm, she had observed a male suspect placing packages of meat into his pants and concealing them on his person. The complainant stated that she observed the suspect walking towards the entrance, attempting to bypass all points of sale and leave without paying for the concealed items. The complainant stated that she observed the suspect walk out of the building, get into a white pickup truck, and leave the area. At the time of the report, the suspect had not been positively identified. The case was turned over to the investigator for any additional follow-up.