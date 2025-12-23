CPD Weekly Report, Dec. 14-20

INFORMATION: While at the Chelsea Police Department, an officer was assigned a retail fraud complaint that was reported to have occurred on December 11, 2025. The complainant stated that he observed a group of two males and two females enter the premises and gather multiple items as they shopped. The complainant stated that as he observed the group shopping, he suspected that they may be attempting to conceal some of the merchandise, and as they were leaving, he attempted to make contact with the group, and one of the members held up what appeared to be a receipt and left the area. The complainant stated that he had not been able to review video footage of the interaction until December 19th. The complainant stated that footage showed the suspect, later identified as a 41-year-old Gregory woman, taking a bottle of liquor and not paying for the item. The case was turned over to the investigator for additional follow-up.