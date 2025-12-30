December 30, 2025

CPD Weekly Report, Dec. 21-27, 2025

Doug Marrin

ChelseaPublic Safety

Chelsea Police Department Weekly Press Summary

Incident #: 25-4916Location: 1600 block of S. Main Street
Date: December 24, 2025Time: 11:58 am
INFORMATION: While on routine patrol, an officer was dispatched to the 1600 block of S. Main Street for the report of a larceny that had reportedly occurred on December 22nd. Upon arrival, the officer met with the complainant, who stated that she had recently discovered that multiple Christmas decorations that were on display had been stolen. The complainant stated that witnesses, along with video surveillance footage showing that on December 22nd at approximately 8 pm, a female suspect was shown taking multiple items that were on display and leaving the premises. Further investigation by the Chelsea Police Department led to the identification of the female suspect as a 66-year-old Saint Joseph, IL woman. The suspect was accompanied by a male companion, who was determined not to be a suspect at the conclusion of the incident. The officer located the female suspect a short time after the initial report of the incident and was able to retrieve the stolen items and return them to the owner. The case remains open pending warrant submission and review by the Washtenaw County Prosecutor’s Office to determine if larceny charges would be authorized.

