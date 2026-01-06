January 06, 2026

CPD Weekly Report, Dec. 28 – Jan. 3, 2026

Doug Marrin

ChelseaPublic Safety

CPD Weekly Report, Dec. 28 – Jan. 3, 2026

Chelsea Police Department Weekly Press Summary

Incident #: 25-4993Location: S. Main Street X I-94
Date: December 31, 2025Time: 7:37 am
INFORMATION: While on routine patrol, officers were dispatched to the 1600 block of S. Main Street for the report of a larceny from an auto complaint. Upon arrival, the officer met with the complainant, who stated that he had parked his vehicle in the parking lot on December 28th. When he returned to the vehicle on December 31st, he discovered that the toolbox in the bed of his truck had been stolen, along with a large amount of tools that had been locked and secured in it. The complainant stated that the toolbox had been secured to the truck bed with a large padlock. The officer inspected the vehicle and found that the suspect(s) had cut the padlock, allowing the toolbox and its contents to be removed from the truck bed. The incident was turned over to the investigator’s office for additional investigation. At the time of the report there was no information available on the identity of the suspect.
Incident #: 26-0000049Location: 700 block of S. Main Street
Date: January 5, 2026Time: 11:04 am
INFORMATION: While on routine patrol, a complainant came into the Chelsea Police Department lobby to report an identity theft. Upon arrival, the investigator met with the complainant, who stated that she had recently discovered that her personal identifying information had been used to open a new cellular service account and purchase a new device. The complainant stated that she contacted the cellular service provider and reported the account as fraudulent. The complainant was able to provide a cell phone number for the suspect. The investigator attempted to make contact with the cell phone number provided. However, there was no answer, so a voicemail requesting a call back was left. The case was closed pending additional information leading to the identity of the suspect(s).

