CPD Weekly Report, Dec. 28 – Jan. 3, 2026

INFORMATION: While on routine patrol, officers were dispatched to the 1600 block of S. Main Street for the report of a larceny from an auto complaint. Upon arrival, the officer met with the complainant, who stated that he had parked his vehicle in the parking lot on December 28th. When he returned to the vehicle on December 31st, he discovered that the toolbox in the bed of his truck had been stolen, along with a large amount of tools that had been locked and secured in it. The complainant stated that the toolbox had been secured to the truck bed with a large padlock. The officer inspected the vehicle and found that the suspect(s) had cut the padlock, allowing the toolbox and its contents to be removed from the truck bed. The incident was turned over to the investigator’s office for additional investigation. At the time of the report there was no information available on the identity of the suspect.