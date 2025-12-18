CPD Weekly Report, Dec. 7-13

INFORMATION: While on routine patrol, officers were dispatched to the 1200 block of S. Main Street for the report of a retail fraud. The complainant reported that the suspect, later identified as a 22-year-old Jackson man, had reportedly entered the business and proceeded to walk to the area where the liquor was located and proceeded to place a bottle of vodka into his pocket and then leave the premises passing all points of sale without paying for the item. Upon arrival, officers learned that the suspect had left and, through some additional investigation, learned that the suspect was possibly in the 1600 block of Commerce Park Drive. Officers responded and located the suspect and interviewed him about what had been reported. While being interviewed, the suspect stated that he knew why the officers were there and admitted to taking the alcohol. The suspect was placed under arrest for retail fraud and was transported to the Chelsea Police Department where he was processed for the arrest and subsequently released. The case remains open pending warrant review and authorization by the Washtenaw County Prosecutor’s Office.