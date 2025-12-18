CPD Weekly Report, Dec. 7-13

INFORMATION: While on routine patrol, officers were dispatched to the 1200 block of S. Main Street for the report of a retail fraud. The complainant reported that the suspect, later identified as a 22-year-old Jackson man, had reportedly entered the business and proceeded to walk to the area where the liquor was located and proceeded to place a bottle of vodka into his pocket and then leave the premises passing all points of sale without paying for the item. Upon arrival, officers learned that the suspect had left and, through some additional investigation, learned that the suspect was possibly in the 1600 block of Commerce Park Drive. Officers responded and located the suspect and interviewed him about what had been reported. While being interviewed, the suspect stated that he knew why the officers were there and admitted to taking the alcohol. The suspect was placed under arrest for retail fraud and was transported to the Chelsea Police Department where he was processed for the arrest and subsequently released. The case remains open pending warrant review and authorization by the Washtenaw County Prosecutor’s Office.
Incident #: 22-4758
Location: 1100 block of Old Manchester Rd.
Date: December 12, 2025
Time: 3:38 pm
INFORMATION: While on routine patrol, an officer was dispatched to the 1100 block of Old Manchester Road for the report of a stolen vehicle. Upon arrival, the officer met with the complainant, who stated that during a recent audit of their equipment, it was found that there was a John Deere tractor that could not be located and had gone missing from their storage barn. At the time of the report the complainant was unsure when the tractor had gone missing or when the tractor had last been seen. The incident was reviewed by the investigator and closed due to lack of investigative leads at the time of the report.