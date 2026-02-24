CPD Weekly Report, Feb. 15-21, 2026

INFORMATION: While on routine patrol, an officer was dispatched to the 700 block of S Main Street for the report of a larceny from an auto complaint. Upon arrival, the officer met with the complainant, who stated that she had arrived and parked her vehicle at approximately 2:00 am. The complainant stated that she returned to the vehicle at approximately 8:00 am and discovered that the vehicle had been entered and items, including cash currency, had been taken from the vehicle. The complainant stated that she suspected a 33-year-old Jackson man of entering the vehicle and taking the items. The complainant stated that she had received a text message from the suspect earlier in the morning that included an image of the vehicle’s interior. The officer made telephone contact with the suspect and questioned him on whether he had entered the vehicle and taken any of the items in question. The suspect stated that he did enter the vehicle at the request of the complainant but stated that he did not take any of the items in question. The case remains open pending warrant submission and review by the Washtenaw County Prosecutor’s Office to determine if charges would be authorized.