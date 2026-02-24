CPD Weekly Report, Feb. 15-21, 2026

|Incident #: 26-678
|Location: 900 block of N Main Street
|Date: February 18, 2026
|Time: 11:18 pm
|INFORMATION: While on routine patrol, an officer observed a motorist driving north on N. Main Street. The officer noted that the vehicle was veering from side to side and began drifting towards a vehicle parked on the side of the road. The officer also noted that the vehicle abruptly began traveling in excess of the posted speed limit. The officer initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle in the 900 block of N. Main Street. The officer approached the vehicle, made contact with the driver, and asked for his identification, registration, and insurance for the vehicle. The driver reportedly had difficulty locating and providing the requested paperwork. The officer noted that the driver exhibited signs of being under the influence. The driver reportedly appeared to be confused and initially denied consuming any alcohol; however, later, the driver stated that he had consumed alcohol prior to being stopped. The officer asked the driver to step out of the vehicle and perform some standard field sobriety tests. At the conclusion of the tests, the driver, identified as a 28-year-old Chelsea man, was placed under arrest for driving under the influence. The suspect was booked at the Chelsea Police Department. The case remains open pending laboratory analysis by the Michigan State Police Crime Lab to determine the level of intoxication and warrant submission and review by the Washtenaw County Prosecutor’s Office.
|Incident #: 26-681
|Location: 700 block of S. Main Street
|Date: February 19, 2026
|Time: 9:05 am
|INFORMATION: While on routine patrol, an officer was dispatched to the 700 block of S Main Street for the report of a larceny from an auto complaint. Upon arrival, the officer met with the complainant, who stated that she had arrived and parked her vehicle at approximately 2:00 am. The complainant stated that she returned to the vehicle at approximately 8:00 am and discovered that the vehicle had been entered and items, including cash currency, had been taken from the vehicle. The complainant stated that she suspected a 33-year-old Jackson man of entering the vehicle and taking the items. The complainant stated that she had received a text message from the suspect earlier in the morning that included an image of the vehicle’s interior. The officer made telephone contact with the suspect and questioned him on whether he had entered the vehicle and taken any of the items in question. The suspect stated that he did enter the vehicle at the request of the complainant but stated that he did not take any of the items in question. The case remains open pending warrant submission and review by the Washtenaw County Prosecutor’s Office to determine if charges would be authorized.