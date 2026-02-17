CPD Weekly Report, Feb. 8-14, 2026

INFORMATION: While on routine patrol, an officer was dispatched to the 100 block of Silver Maples Drive regarding a fraud complaint. Upon arrival, the officer met with the complainant, who stated they had been the victim of fraud. The complainant stated that they had been on the computer a few days earlier, and a pop-up ad had appeared on the screen purporting to be from Microsoft, stating that fraudulent activity had been detected and directing them to call a phone number for further assistance. The complainant stated that they complied by calling the number and attempting to resolve the issue. The complainant stated that they had been directed by what they believed was their financial institution’s fraud department to withdraw a large amount of cash and send it via an overnight parcel. The complainant complied with the request but later discovered they had fallen victim to fraud. The case remains open pending further investigation.