CPD Weekly Report, Feb. 8-14, 2026

|Incident #: 26-550
|Location: 100 block of Park Street
|Date: February 11, 2026
|Time: 9:46 am
|INFORMATION: While on routine patrol, officers responded to the 100 block of Park Street for the report of an assault complaint that had just occurred. Upon arrival, the officers were met by a witness who helped identify a possible suspect who had begun walking away from the area as police approached. One of the officers approached the subject identified as a possible suspect, while another officer made contact with the complainant who had reportedly been assaulted. Officers began gathering statements from the parties involved and were also shown cell phone footage taken by the complainant that captured part of the altercation. The suspect, later identified as a 46-year-old Jackson man, was placed under arrest and transported to the Chelsea Police Department for processing. The suspect was released, and the case remains open pending submission of the warrant and review by the Washtenaw County Prosecutor’s Office.
|Incident #: 26-583
|Location: 100 block of Silver Maples Drive
|Date: February 13, 2026
|Time: 11:37 am
|INFORMATION: While on routine patrol, an officer was dispatched to the 100 block of Silver Maples Drive regarding a fraud complaint. Upon arrival, the officer met with the complainant, who stated they had been the victim of fraud. The complainant stated that they had been on the computer a few days earlier, and a pop-up ad had appeared on the screen purporting to be from Microsoft, stating that fraudulent activity had been detected and directing them to call a phone number for further assistance. The complainant stated that they complied by calling the number and attempting to resolve the issue. The complainant stated that they had been directed by what they believed was their financial institution’s fraud department to withdraw a large amount of cash and send it via an overnight parcel. The complainant complied with the request but later discovered they had fallen victim to fraud. The case remains open pending further investigation.
|Incident #: 26-588
|Location: 1200 block of S. Main Street
|Date: February 13, 2026
|Time: 5:27 pm
|INFORMATION: While on routine patrol, officers were dispatched to the 1200 block of S. Main Street for a report of retail fraud in progress. Upon arrival, officers found the complainant and the suspect visibly arguing. The complainant reportedly attempted to remove the suspected stolen items from the suspect’s bag, and the suspect complied and removed them herself. The officers separated the suspect and complainant and then read the suspect, identified as a 42-year-old Manchester woman, her Miranda rights. The suspect admitted that she had gone shopping, concealed several items in her bag, and then bypassed all points of sale without paying for them. The suspect was arrested and transported to the Chelsea Police Department for processing. The suspect was released, pending warrant submission and review by the Washtenaw County Prosecutor’s Office.
|Incident #: 26-622
|Location: 1200 block of S. Main Street
|Date: February 15, 2026
|Time: 6:43 pm
|INFORMATION: While on routine patrol, an officer was dispatched to the 1200 block of S. Main Street for a report of retail fraud that had occurred on three separate occasions, approximately a week prior. Upon arrival, the officer met with the complainant, who stated that he suspected a patron of concealing items and failing to pay for them. The complainant showed the officer three separate instances where the suspect, identified as a 60-year-old Manchester woman, went through the point of sale and purchased several items and then proceeded to conceal additional items inside an advertisement paper and failed to pay for the items. The case was turned over to the investigator for any additional follow-up, warrant submission, and review by the Washtenaw County Prosecutor’s Office.