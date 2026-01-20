CPD Weekly Report, Jan. 11-17, 2026

INFORMATION: While on routine patrol, an officer was dispatched to meet with a complainant regarding a malicious destruction of property complaint. The complainant stated that over the last six months, the complainant’s vehicle has been damaged or “keyed” on three separate occasions. The complainant went on to tell the officer that the most recent incident occurred on January 17th, when her vehicle was parked in the 1200 block of S. Main Street in Chelsea. The officer observed the complainant’s vehicle and found there to be three large vertical lines on the rear of the vehicle. The officer noted that the marks appeared to have been made with a “key or a jagged instrument”. At the time of the report, there was no suspect information available.