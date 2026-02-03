CPD Weekly Report, Jan 25-31, 2026

INFORMATION: While on routine patrol, an officer observed a vehicle with front-end damage traveling northbound on N. Main Street. Upon further inspection, the officer noted that the license plate on the vehicle was also expired. The officer activated their lights and the driver eventually stopped the vehicle near the intersection of Maple Court X N. Main Street. The officer approached the vehicle and made contact with the driver. The officer requested that they provide their driver’s license, registration, and insurance for the vehicle. The driver stated that he only had a Michigan identification card and that he had insurance on the vehicle but was unable to provide proof of it. The officer noted that a visual inspection of the passenger compartment revealed an open beer can in the passenger door. The officer asked the driver if he had consumed any alcohol recently and he pointed to the can in the door and said yes. The officer asked the driver to step out of the vehicle and perform some standard field sobriety tests. After completing the tests, the officer found that the driver was below the legal limit. Due to the vehicle’s registration status and the driver not having a driver’s license, the vehicle was impounded. A search of the vehicle prior to being impounded revealed a large, prohibited knife concealed in the vehicle. The suspect was identified as a 57-year-old Stockbridge man and was placed under arrest for carrying a concealed weapon. The suspect was processed at the Chelsea Police Department and then transported to another area agency for unrelated warrants that he had. The case remains open pending warrant submission and review by the Washtenaw County Prosecutor’s Office.