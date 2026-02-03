CPD Weekly Report, Jan 25-31, 2026

|Incident #: 26-330
|Location: 1100 block of S. Main Street
|Date: January 26, 2026
|Time: 1:54 pm
|INFORMATION: While on routine patrol, an officer was dispatched to the 1100 block of S. Main Street for the report of a suspicious item that had been received at a donation drop-off location. Upon arrival, the officer met with the complainant, who stated that they had recently discovered what appeared to be a human skull, wrapped in a shirt. The officer took possession of the item and noted that there were no visible damage or uncharacteristic holes in the item. The skull was taken and secured as evidence and transported to the Chelsea Police Department. The Chelsea Police Department consulted with the medical examiner’s office by phone and the skull was then turned over to them so that further analysis could be done. The case remains open pending further investigation to determine the circumstances and origin of the item.
|Incident #: 26-334
|Location: 1600 block of S. Main Street
|Date: January 26, 2026
|Time: 9:58 pm
|INFORMATION: While on routine patrol, an officer was dispatched to the 1600 block of S. Main Street for a damage to property complaint. Upon arrival, the officer made contact with the complainant, who stated that at approximately 9:32 pm, a female subject had entered the location and purchased some items while they were pumping gas into their vehicle. The female subject was identified as a 19-year-old Detroit woman. The officer reviewed available surveillance images, and they showed the female subject running to the vehicle, leaving the rear driver’s door ajar and abruptly speeding off with the gas pump handle still in the gas tank of the vehicle. A search of the area failed to locate the vehicle in question, along with the gas pump handle that had been forcibly detached from the pump. The case was turned over to the investigator’s office for additional follow-up.
|Incident #: 26-414
|Location: 800 block of N. Main Street
|Date: February 1, 2026
|Time: 11:36 am
|INFORMATION: While on routine patrol, an officer observed a vehicle with front-end damage traveling northbound on N. Main Street. Upon further inspection, the officer noted that the license plate on the vehicle was also expired. The officer activated their lights and the driver eventually stopped the vehicle near the intersection of Maple Court X N. Main Street. The officer approached the vehicle and made contact with the driver. The officer requested that they provide their driver’s license, registration, and insurance for the vehicle. The driver stated that he only had a Michigan identification card and that he had insurance on the vehicle but was unable to provide proof of it. The officer noted that a visual inspection of the passenger compartment revealed an open beer can in the passenger door. The officer asked the driver if he had consumed any alcohol recently and he pointed to the can in the door and said yes. The officer asked the driver to step out of the vehicle and perform some standard field sobriety tests. After completing the tests, the officer found that the driver was below the legal limit. Due to the vehicle’s registration status and the driver not having a driver’s license, the vehicle was impounded. A search of the vehicle prior to being impounded revealed a large, prohibited knife concealed in the vehicle. The suspect was identified as a 57-year-old Stockbridge man and was placed under arrest for carrying a concealed weapon. The suspect was processed at the Chelsea Police Department and then transported to another area agency for unrelated warrants that he had. The case remains open pending warrant submission and review by the Washtenaw County Prosecutor’s Office.