January 13, 2026

CPD Weekly Report, Jan. 4-10,2026

Doug Marrin

ChelseaPublic Safety

Incident #: 26-0000059Location: 1400 block of S. Main Street
Date: January 5, 2026Time: 4:16 pm
INFORMATION: A walk-in complainant came into the Chelsea Police Department to report that they had recently discovered a fraud had been committed. The investigator arrived and met with the complainant, who stated that they had recently discovered that an employee had taken a prescription pad and had been suspected of forging prescriptions at multiple pharmacies throughout the area. The suspect was identified as a 31-year-old Stockbridge woman who had been employed by the complainant. The investigator later conducted an interview with the suspect, and she gave a statement admitting to the fact that she had forged and received up to ten separate prescriptions over a period of approximately five months. The suspect went on to state that in one instance, she had enlisted her boyfriend, identified as a 35-year-old Stockbridge man, to fill and pick up a knowingly fraudulent prescription. The case remains open pending submission of the warrant and review by the Washtenaw County Prosecutor’s Office to determine whether charges would be authorized.

CPD Weekly Report, Jan. 4-10,2026

