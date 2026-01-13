CPD Weekly Report, Jan. 4-10,2026

INFORMATION: A walk-in complainant came into the Chelsea Police Department to report that they had recently discovered a fraud had been committed. The investigator arrived and met with the complainant, who stated that they had recently discovered that an employee had taken a prescription pad and had been suspected of forging prescriptions at multiple pharmacies throughout the area. The suspect was identified as a 31-year-old Stockbridge woman who had been employed by the complainant. The investigator later conducted an interview with the suspect, and she gave a statement admitting to the fact that she had forged and received up to ten separate prescriptions over a period of approximately five months. The suspect went on to state that in one instance, she had enlisted her boyfriend, identified as a 35-year-old Stockbridge man, to fill and pick up a knowingly fraudulent prescription. The case remains open pending submission of the warrant and review by the Washtenaw County Prosecutor’s Office to determine whether charges would be authorized.