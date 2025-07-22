CPD Weekly Report, July 13-19, 2025

INFORMATION: While on routine patrol an officer was dispatched to the 1500 block of S. Main Street for the report of a larceny from auto complaint. The officer met with the complainant stated that she had parked her vehicle in the 1500 block of S. Main Street and when she returned to her vehicle, she noticed that her passenger side window had been smashed out. The complainant stated that when she looked in her vehicle, she noticed that her purse had been stolen from the vehicle. A short time later the officer was contacted by two additional people who had been parked in the same area and they stated they had items stolen out of their vehicle but no forced entry was made. An additional complainant stated they suspected their vehicle had been entered; however, nothing appeared to have been taken. The case was turned over to the investigator for any further investigation or follow- up.