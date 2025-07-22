July 22, 2025

CPD Weekly Report, July 13-19, 2025

Doug Marrin

ChelseaPublic Safety

Chelsea Police Department Weekly Press Summary

Incident #: 25-2607Location: 100 block of E. Middle Street
Date: July 14, 2025Time: 12:34 pm
INFORMATION: While on routine patrol an officer responded to the lobby of the police department for the report of a larceny complaint. The complainant stated that she has an office in the 100 block of E. Middle Street and recently discovered that an art piece that had been on display, had been stolen. The complainant stated that the item had been taken sometime between December 2, 2024 and was discovered missing on June 10, 2025. At the time of the report there was no suspect information available.
Incident #: 25-2632Location: 1500 block of S. Main Street
Date: July 16, 2025Time: 5:21 pm
INFORMATION: While on routine patrol an officer was dispatched to the 1500 block of S. Main Street for the report of a larceny from auto complaint. The officer met with the complainant stated that she had parked her vehicle in the 1500 block of S. Main Street and when she returned to her vehicle, she noticed that her passenger side window had been smashed out. The complainant stated that when she looked in her vehicle, she noticed that her purse had been stolen from the vehicle. A short time later the officer was contacted by two additional people who had been parked in the same area and they stated they had items stolen out of their vehicle but no forced entry was made. An additional complainant stated they suspected their vehicle had been entered; however, nothing appeared to have been taken. The case was turned over to the investigator for any further investigation or follow- up.

Chelsea MI crime, Chelsea Police Department, larceny from a vehicle

