CPD Weekly Report, July 27-Aug 2

INFORMATION: While on routine patrol, officers were dispatched to the 300 block of Wilkinson Street for the report of a subject being disorderly. Upon arrival, the officers made contact with the complainant as well as the suspect, identified as a 75-year-old Chelsea man. The complainant stated that they had contracted a tree trimming crew to assist with the removal of tree limbs on or near utility lines. While the crew was attempting to complete the tree trimming process, the suspect reportedly approached the workers and was highly agitated and refused to vacate the area. The suspect was observed standing in the designated work area and refusing to leave, preventing the work from being completed safely. An officer made contact with the complainant, who stated that they had attempted to complete this work earlier this year. At that point, the suspect became upset and refused to allow the crew to complete the work, and they opted to leave the area. When the crew was scheduled to return to the work site, they requested that the complainant, a supervisor for the utility company, be present and assist them if they encountered similar issues. Multiple officers spoke with the suspect for an extended period of time and attempted to de-escalate the situation in hopes of coming to a peaceful resolution, but were unsuccessful. The officers advised the suspect that if he refused to vacate the area, they would place him under arrest. Initially, the suspect took an offensive posture towards the officers and made a fist and reared back with his arm towards the officers. Before the situation could become violent, the officers were able to de-escalate and calm the suspect to the point where the suspect eventually complied with the officers and was placed under arrest without further incident. The suspect was transported to the Chelsea Police Department for processing. The suspect was processed, released, and transported back to his residence. The case remains open pending review by the Washtenaw County Prosecutor’s Office.