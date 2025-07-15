CPD Weekly Report, July 6-12

|Incident #: 25-2540
|Location: 1300 block of Armstrong Drive
|Date: July 10, 2025
|Time: 4:40 pm
|INFORMATION: While on routine patrol, an officer was assigned a larceny complaint to be handled by telephone. The complainant stated that she had recently been alerted by her financial institution regarding some personal checks that had been attempted to be cashed; however, the transaction was not completed because the suspect was unable to provide identification. The complainant checked her residence and discovered that some checks were missing and out of sequence in her checkbook. The complainant stated that she had been on vacation during the last week of June, 2025, and suspected the theft occurred during that time. The case remains open pending further investigation into the identity of the suspect(s).
|Incident #: 25-2527
|Location: M-52 X Jerusalem Road
|Date: July 9, 2025
|Time: 1:01 pm
|INFORMATION: While on routine patrol, an officer observed a black SUV make a sharp swerving maneuver to the right and exit the lane of traffic. The officer continued to follow the vehicle and observed the vehicle driving approximately 10 mph under the posted speed limit for a period of time. The officer initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle in the 2600 block of S. M-52. The officer approached the vehicle and noted an odor of alcohol emitting from the vehicle, along with the smell of freshly sprayed cologne. The officer noted that the driver appeared visibly nervous and had red eyes. The officer asked the driver if he had been drinking, and the driver stated that he had the previous night. The officer asked the driver to perform some standard field sobriety tests, and at the conclusion, the officer determined there was enough probable cause to place the driver, identified as a 48-year-old Grand Haven man, under arrest for driving under the influence of alcohol. The suspect was arrested, processed, and lodged at the Washtenaw County Jail. The case remains open pending laboratory analysis by the Michigan State Police Crime Lab to determine the level of intoxication and warrant review by the Washtenaw County Prosecutor’s Office to determine if charges would be authorized.
|Incident #: 25-2519
|Location: 1200 block of S. Main Street
|Date: July 8, 2025
|Time: 7:02 pm
|INFORMATION: While on routine patrol, officers responded to the 1200 block of S. Main Street for the report of a retail fraud. Upon arrival, the officer met with the complainant, who stated that he had observed a customer take merchandise from the store, bypass all the points of sale, and exit without paying for the merchandise. The complainant confronted and detained the suspect, identified as a 64-year-old man from Dexter, and escorted him into the business office. The officer arrived, gathered a statement from the complainant, and interviewed the suspect regarding the events that had occurred. The case remains open pending warrant submission and review by the Washtenaw County Prosecutor’s Office to determine if charges would be authorized.
|Incident #: 25-2517
|Location: M-52 X EB I-94 On-Ramp
|Date: July 8, 2025
|Time: 2:46 pm
|INFORMATION: While on routine patrol, an officer heard an area “be on the lookout” broadcast over the radio, reporting a black Explorer that had been driving hazardously on westbound I-94 heading towards the Chelsea area. The officer responded to that area and, upon arrival, observed a black Ford Explorer exit I-94 and proceed south on M-52, while driving on the right shoulder of the road. The officer initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle as it was approaching the eastbound I-94 on-ramp. The officer approached the vehicle and made contact with the driver, detecting an odor of alcohol emanating from the vehicle. The driver stated that she had been camping, stopped by friends, and got lost while trying to get home. The driver was asked if she had anything to drink, and she stated she had not. After interviewing the driver and completing an investigation at the scene, the officer asked the driver to complete some standard field sobriety tests. At the conclusion of the tests, the officer determined that there was enough probable cause to place the driver, identified as a 47-year-old Van Buren Township woman, under arrest for driving under the influence of alcohol. A search incident to arrest located empty bottles of alcohol inside the vehicle, within reach of the driver, as well as a half-full bottle of alcohol inside the suspect’s purse. The suspect was arrested, processed, and then lodged at the Washtenaw County Jail. The case remains open pending laboratory analysis by the Michigan State Police Crime Lab to determine the level of intoxication and warrant review by the Washtenaw County Prosecutor’s Office to determine if charges would be authorized.
|Incident #: 25-2503
|Location: 600 block of W. Middle Street
|Date: July 7, 2025
|Time: 4:24 pm
|INFORMATION: While on routine patrol, an officer responded to the 600 block of W. Middle Street for a fraud complaint. Upon arrival, the officer met with the complainant, who stated that they had recently sent money via a money transfer service to a friend with whom they had been communicating online. The complainant stated that the friend had contacted her and stated that they had never received the money. The complainant investigated the matter further on her own and discovered that the money they had sent had been received by an unknown person, not reportedly related to the intended recipient. Throughout the investigation, the complainant revealed that earlier in the month of June, they had been in contact with subjects who were suspected of being part of a scam representing themselves as “Publishers Clearing House”. At the time of the report, it was unknown if the two incidents were related. The case was turned over to the Investigator for further investigation.