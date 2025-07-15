CPD Weekly Report, July 6-12

INFORMATION: While on routine patrol, an officer heard an area “be on the lookout” broadcast over the radio, reporting a black Explorer that had been driving hazardously on westbound I-94 heading towards the Chelsea area. The officer responded to that area and, upon arrival, observed a black Ford Explorer exit I-94 and proceed south on M-52, while driving on the right shoulder of the road. The officer initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle as it was approaching the eastbound I-94 on-ramp. The officer approached the vehicle and made contact with the driver, detecting an odor of alcohol emanating from the vehicle. The driver stated that she had been camping, stopped by friends, and got lost while trying to get home. The driver was asked if she had anything to drink, and she stated she had not. After interviewing the driver and completing an investigation at the scene, the officer asked the driver to complete some standard field sobriety tests. At the conclusion of the tests, the officer determined that there was enough probable cause to place the driver, identified as a 47-year-old Van Buren Township woman, under arrest for driving under the influence of alcohol. A search incident to arrest located empty bottles of alcohol inside the vehicle, within reach of the driver, as well as a half-full bottle of alcohol inside the suspect’s purse. The suspect was arrested, processed, and then lodged at the Washtenaw County Jail. The case remains open pending laboratory analysis by the Michigan State Police Crime Lab to determine the level of intoxication and warrant review by the Washtenaw County Prosecutor’s Office to determine if charges would be authorized.