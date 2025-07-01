CPD Weekly Report, June 22-28, 2025

INFORMATION: While on duty, the investigator received notification of a reported fraud that took place in the 100 block of Silver Maples Drive. The complainant stated that she had been contacted by a person reporting themselves to be from an unknown financial institution. The complainant discovered that at some point, during the interaction, a fraudulent wire transfer had been initiated on the complainant’s behalf. It had been discovered that the suspect had gained access to her computer and infected it with some form of spyware. The wire transfer was reported to the complainant’s financial institution in an effort to stop or cancel the transfer. Through the investigation, it was also determined that the complainant had purchased a gift card under false pretenses and had provided the gift card information to the suspect. At the time of the report, there was no available information on the identity of the suspect.