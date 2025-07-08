CPD Weekly Report, June 29-July 5

INFORMATION: While on routine patrol, an officer was dispatched to a walk-in fraud complaint in the lobby of the police department. The complainant had come into the Chelsea Police Department to report that he had received a “fraud alert” via text message from what he believed was a financial institution with which he has an account. The complainant stated that he replied to the text message and, shortly thereafter, received a phone call from a male subject claiming to be from his financial institution. The suspect told the complainant that his account had been compromised and directed the complainant to withdraw the remaining money from the account and take it to a Family Dollar store to purchase a gift card. Once this was done, the funds would reportedly be put into a new account. The complainant complied with the directions he was given; however, after he gave the suspect the gift card details, he discovered that he had fallen victim to a scam. The case was turned over to the investigator’s office for any further potential follow-up.