CPD Weekly Report, June 29-July 5

|Incident #: 25-2437
|Location: 400 block of Shiloh Dr.
|Date: July 2, 2025
|Time: 6:31 pm
|INFORMATION: While on routine patrol, an officer was dispatched to a walk-in fraud complaint in the lobby of the police department. The complainant had come into the Chelsea Police Department to report that he had received a “fraud alert” via text message from what he believed was a financial institution with which he has an account. The complainant stated that he replied to the text message and, shortly thereafter, received a phone call from a male subject claiming to be from his financial institution. The suspect told the complainant that his account had been compromised and directed the complainant to withdraw the remaining money from the account and take it to a Family Dollar store to purchase a gift card. Once this was done, the funds would reportedly be put into a new account. The complainant complied with the directions he was given; however, after he gave the suspect the gift card details, he discovered that he had fallen victim to a scam. The case was turned over to the investigator’s office for any further potential follow-up.
|Incident #: 25-2445
|Location: 40 block of Chestnut Dr.
|Date: July 3, 2025
|Time: 8:07 am
|INFORMATION: While on duty an officer was dispatched to an identity theft complaint in the lobby of the police department. The complainant came into the Chelsea Police Department to report that he had recently attempted to open a credit card account and during that process he received a response stating that his identity could not be confirmed. Further investigation revealed that there had possibly been some recent fraudulent activity involving the complainant’s social security number. The complainant stated that he had reported the incident to the Social Security Administration and they required him to report the incident to his local police department in order to initiate an investigation. At the time of the report there was no further information available on the identity of the suspect(s) or any other information on when or where the fraudulent activity had taken place.
|Incident #: 25-2482
|Location: 600 block of Countryside Dr.
|Date: July 6, 2025
|Time: 12:20 am
|INFORMATION: Officers responded to an unrelated police incident in the 600 block of Countryside Drive. While officers were on-scene investigating that incident, the complainant made statements to the officers about a domestic assault that had taken place 2-3 days earlier. The complainant stated that the suspect, identified as a 50-year-old Chelsea man had been taking apart a piece of furniture to return to the store and reportedly become upset over something that the complainant had said and threw a piece of the furniture, striking the complainant in the leg. The suspect confirmed the details about the furniture being taken apart, however stated that he had been stacking the pieces by the front door and one of the pieces fell striking the complainant on the leg. The case remains open pending further investigation and warrant submission and review by the Washtenaw County Prosecutor’s Office to determine if charges would be authorized.