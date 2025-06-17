CPD Weekly Report June 8 – 14

INFORMATION: While on routine patrol officers were dispatched to a private property crash that occurred in the municipal parking lot 6, located in the 100 block of N. Main Street. Upon arrival the officers located the vehicles involved and found the striking vehicle to be running and occupied. The driver of the vehicle exited as the officer was approaching and the officer noted that the driver appeared unsteady on her feet as she tried to walk. When the officer asked the driver what had happened, the driver responded and the officer noted that her speech was slurred. The officer asked the driver if she had been drinking or using any drugs and initially denied using anything, however throughout the course of the investigation the driver later admitted to using “Nitrous Oxide (Whippets)” while she had been sitting in her vehicle. The officer asked the driver to perform some standard field sobriety tests and at the conclusion of those tests, determined that there was enough probable cause to place the driver under arrest for suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs. The suspect, identified as a 25-year-old Pleasant Lake woman was processed on the arrest. The case remains open pending laboratory analysis by the Michigan State Police Crime Lab to determine what substances the suspect was under the influence of. The case will then be submitted to the Washtenaw County Prosecutor’s Office for review to determine if criminal charges would be authorized.