CPD Weekly Report June 8 – 14

|Incident #: 25-2105
|Location: 400 block of Chantilly Lane
|Date: June 11, 2025
|Time: 12:49 am
|INFORMATION: While on routine patrol officers were dispatched to the 400 block of Chantilly Lane for the report of a possible intoxicated driver. The caller reported that a silver car had backed into a tree and when the caller attempted to make contact with the driver, the driver fled the area in his car. The caller was able to provide the license plate number to the vehicle in question. Officers arrived in the area and located the vehicle in the area of Vicksburg X Chantilly Lane. Officers reported that the vehicle had struck an unoccupied parked vehicle. Officers made contact with the driver at the scene and noted that they immediately could smell intoxicants as the door was opened. The officer also noted that the driver’s speech was slurred and the male driver was not understanding the questions that were being asked of him, on by replying that he was “not hurt”. The suspect was identified as a 45-year-old Chelsea man and he was evaluated by medical personnel and treated. The case remains open pending laboratory analysis by the Michigan State Police Crime Lab to determine the level of intoxication and warrant submission and review to the Washtenaw County Prosecutor’s Office to determine if criminal charges would be authorized.
|Incident #: 25-2122
|Location: 200 block of E. Middle Street
|Date: June 12, 2025
|Time: 4:24 am
|INFORMATION: While on routine patrol officers were dispatched to the 200 block of E. Middle Street for the report of a larceny from auto complaint. Upon arrival the officer met with the complainant who stated that approximately 30 minutes before he had called the police, he noticed that the interior light was on inside his wife’s vehicle. The complainant stated that he later went out to his vehicle and found that both of their vehicles had been ransacked however, it was later determined that nothing had been taken from the vehicles. Throughout the day the Chelsea Police Department received multiple complaints from citizens, reporting that their vehicles had been entered and ransacked and, in some instances, items were taken from the vehicles. The instances reported occurred primarily on the eastside of town and were believed to have taken place sometime in the early morning hours of June 12th. The case remains open pending further investigation into the identity of the suspect(s). Anyone with information or video footage that may be helpful, is asked to call the Chelsea Police Department at 734-475-9122 ext. 3 or you can email cpd@chelseapd.org
|Incident #: 25-2150
|Location: Municipal Lot 6 (100 block of N. Main Street)
|Date: June 14, 2025
|Time: 4:48 pm
|INFORMATION: While on routine patrol officers were dispatched to a private property crash that occurred in the municipal parking lot 6, located in the 100 block of N. Main Street. Upon arrival the officers located the vehicles involved and found the striking vehicle to be running and occupied. The driver of the vehicle exited as the officer was approaching and the officer noted that the driver appeared unsteady on her feet as she tried to walk. When the officer asked the driver what had happened, the driver responded and the officer noted that her speech was slurred. The officer asked the driver if she had been drinking or using any drugs and initially denied using anything, however throughout the course of the investigation the driver later admitted to using “Nitrous Oxide (Whippets)” while she had been sitting in her vehicle. The officer asked the driver to perform some standard field sobriety tests and at the conclusion of those tests, determined that there was enough probable cause to place the driver under arrest for suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs. The suspect, identified as a 25-year-old Pleasant Lake woman was processed on the arrest. The case remains open pending laboratory analysis by the Michigan State Police Crime Lab to determine what substances the suspect was under the influence of. The case will then be submitted to the Washtenaw County Prosecutor’s Office for review to determine if criminal charges would be authorized.