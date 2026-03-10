CPD Weekly Report, March 1-8, 2026

INFORMATION: While on routine patrol officers were dispatched to the 1200 block of S. Main Street for the report of an attempted retail fraud. Upon arrival the officer met with the complainant who stated that an employee had discovered a purse that appeared to have been abandoned by the owner or lost. The complainant stated that staff members had looked inside the purse to see if they could find any information on the owner. Upon further inspection, staff members discovered that there was merchandise concealed inside the purse. Contact was made with the owner of the purse; the suspect was identified as a 59-year-old Stockbridge woman. An officer interviewed the suspect and she acknowledged that she had not paid for the items and had concealed the items with the intent of not paying for them. The complainant stated that they wished to prosecute and the suspect was trespassed from the location and advised that she could not return for one year. The case remains open pending case submission and review by the Washtenaw County Prosecutor’s Office to determine if criminal charges would be authorized.