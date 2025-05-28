CPD Weekly Report, May 18-24

INFORMATION: While at the station, officers received a report from a caller that there was what was described as an ongoing “active shooter” incident in the 700 block of S. Main Street. Officers responded and made contact with staff members and determined that the report was unfounded. Further investigation determined that the caller was still on the premises. Officers made contact with the caller, identified as a 74-year-old Tecumseh man, and interviewed him about what had taken place. The subject stated that he had placed the call and told dispatch that there was an active shooter because he was unhappy with the service that was being provided to him, and he wanted the police to come to his location quickly. The case remains open pending warrant submission and review to the Washtenaw County Prosecutor’s Office for potential charge authorization on a criminal charge of raising a false threat to law enforcement.