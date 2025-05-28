May 28, 2025

Doug Marrin

ChelseaPublic Safety

CPD Weekly Report, May 18-24

Chelsea Police Department Weekly Press Summary

Incident #: 25-1842Location: 14000 block of E. Old US 12
Date: May 23, 2025Time: 10:34 am
INFORMATION: While on routine patrol, officers were dispatched to the 14000 block of E. Old US 12 for the report of a larceny from auto complaint. Upon arrival, the officer made contact with the complainant and the owner of the vehicle. There was no visible damage to the vehicle and no signs of forced entry into the vehicle. The complainant stated that he had returned to his vehicle and found that his wallet had been stolen from his vehicle. The complainant stated that he had also recently discovered that there had been multiple unauthorized recent transactions at multiple retailers in the area. The case remains open pending further follow-up and investigation into the identity of the suspect(s).
Incident #: 25-1825Location: 700 block of S. Main St.
Date: May 21, 2025Time: 8:50 pm
INFORMATION: While at the station, officers received a report from a caller that there was what was described as an ongoing “active shooter” incident in the 700 block of S. Main Street. Officers responded and made contact with staff members and determined that the report was unfounded. Further investigation determined that the caller was still on the premises. Officers made contact with the caller, identified as a 74-year-old Tecumseh man, and interviewed him about what had taken place. The subject stated that he had placed the call and told dispatch that there was an active shooter because he was unhappy with the service that was being provided to him, and he wanted the police to come to his location quickly. The case remains open pending warrant submission and review to the Washtenaw County Prosecutor’s Office for potential charge authorization on a criminal charge of raising a false threat to law enforcement.

